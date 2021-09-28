6 questions we ask in college football’s scariest month

The first month of college football brought the unexpected. Preseason College Football Playoff favorites have suffered shocking losses and new contenders have sprung up to the top. A wild September has raised many questions for the remainder of the college football season with October just around the corner.

Here are six October questions that will change the college football season.

Will September’s surprise teams keep up the pace?

The Maryland Terrapins will try to remain undefeated as they enter the toughest part of their schedule.

A wild September has a few surprise teams entering October in a position to shake things up.

Wake Forest tops the ACC in October. Predicted to finish fifth on ACC media day this summer, the Demon Deacons have a good chance of continuing their undefeated season through October. Wake Forest is playing Louisville, Syracuse, Army and Duke in what are all winning games and it could very well be 8-0 in November.

Baylor tops the Big 12 after knocking out an Iowa State team that was in the top 10 earlier this season. In October, the Bears will play against two currently-ranked opponents, Oklahoma State and BYU, in addition to competitive teams in West Virginia and Texas. With a schedule like that, Baylor can place itself in the national conversation with a few wins.

Elsewhere, Maryland is undefeated in October. The Terrapins play the first two weekends of the month in Iowa and Ohio State, respectively. October will show if Maryland can compete at the top of the Big Ten.

Will someone in the SEC challenge Alabama or Georgia?

If this is the year an SEC team competes against Alabama or Georgia, October will show it. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs enter October as the top two teams in the country, respectively, and are given multiple chances to prove they deserve such status.

Alabama opens the month against a strong Ole Miss team led by dynamic QB Matt Corral on October 2. After that game, the Crimson will visit Tide College Station to defeat Texas A&M on October 9.

Georgia opens the month on October 2 with Arkansas, a team that has climbed to the top 10. Later in the month, the Bulldogs will visit Auburn on October 9 and Florida on October 30. In total, Georgia plays against three currently ranked opponents.

Alabama and Georgia have a chance to send a statement to the rest of the conference by leaving October undefeated. However, if there is a challenger to their dominance in the SEC, it should appear in October.

Is this the year Penn State takes the next step?



Penn State has got off to a hot start and is about to have its best season in the College Football Playoff era.

It’s been five years since Penn State last won the Big Ten and had a legitimate chance to compete in the College Football Playoff. In 2021, Penn State will enter fourth in the AP Top 25 in October. While the AP rankings are not a reflection of future College Football Playoff rankings, the undefeated Nittany Lions are in a position to make some noise.

However, Penn State has a gauntlet of an October schedule that includes road games against currently-ranked opponents Iowa on October 9 and Ohio State on October 30. The Nittany Lions have lost five consecutive regular season games to teams that are in the top 15. Penn State wants to take the next step as a College Football Playoff contender, it will have to take the next step and come out of October unscathed.

Will the ACC miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?

In the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff, a team with two losses has yet to be selected. Also in those seven years, the ACC champion has been selected as a participant in the College Football Playoff. October could change these trends.

The ACC currently has just two undefeated teams in Wake Forest and Boston College. Meanwhile, ACC preseason favorite Clemson enters October with two defeats this season, one in conference play.

Clemson and Boston College meet on October 2; a loss to either one hurts ACC’s hopes of a Playoff. Boston College follows their journey to Death Valley with a home game against North Carolina State, a newly ranked team, starting October.

The ACC has depth in 2021 as multiple teams can compete for the conference crown. But when it comes to competing for a national title, October is the month that will make or break the ACC.

Who will be the crasher of the Playoff party?

Cincinnati is in prime position to cause a surprise crash in the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff featured just 11 different teams of 28 potential odds. 2021 may well be the year that a new team breaks through.

Cincinnati comes in seventh in the country in October. The Bearcats open the month with a top-10 battle against Notre Dame. With a win for Cincinnati, the college football world is marking it as one of the best teams in the country.

Entering October, BYU aims to be the second independent team to make it to the College Football Playoff in its history. The Cougars already have three Pac-12 wins under their belt and will have the chance to add another in October. BYU will also face Boise State in Mountain West during the month, along with current Big 12 leader Baylor. A 9-0 BYU team in November could change playoff hopes for many across the country.

Which competitor gets scared during Halloween weekend 2021?

October 30 marks week 9 of college football, just before Halloween. A holiday built around fears and anxieties, the Halloween weekend can shake some of the best teams in the country and their hopes for playoffs.

Four games will feature two currently ranked teams on October 30, including Georgia in Florida, Ole Miss in Auburn, Michigan in the state of Michigan and Penn State in the state of Ohio. Of these four games, five teams are unbeaten in October, setting the stage for an enticing weekend.

Two teams currently in the top 10 also face tough tests as Iowa heads out to do battle with rival Wisconsin and Notre Dame will host one of the country’s top quarterbacks in North’s Sam Howell carolina.

Halloween weekend is set to be one of the biggest in college football this year. With the first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings released next week, some of the top teams will be put to the test and try to avoid a month-end scare.