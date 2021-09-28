High School Girls Tennis: Region 4A Summarizes Heading to State Tournament





The Girls’ 4A Tennis Championships will be held this Friday and Saturday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The first two rounds will take place on Friday, with the championship games on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Crimson Cliffs is the defending state championship but will face stiff competition from region rival Desert Hills and region 11 champion Green Canyon. Crimson Cliffs won the regular season Region 10 title, but Desert Hills won the Region 10 tournament. Here’s a look at the qualifiers for the Region 10 and 11 state tournament. UHSAA 4A State Tournament Bracket

The Crimson Cliffs girls tennis team won the regular season Region 10 championship this season.



The Green Canyons girls tennis team has won the Region 11 title this season.



The Desert Hills girls tennis team won the Region 10 tournament last week en route to this week’s 4A state tournament.



Region 10 First singles Kylie Kezos, Dixie, Jr. Malika Maxwell, Desert Hills, Sr. Averee Beck, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. Ava Blake, Pine View, Sr. second singles Cami Stanger, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. Kasia Wittwer, Desert Hills Sr. Isis Freiberg, Hurricane, Sr. Anna Steele, Snow Canyon, Jr. third singles Brianna Hartman, Desert Hills, So. Mandy Beckstrand, Crimson Cliffs, So. McKenna Chandler, Snow Canyon, Sr. Meg Fraser, Dixie, So. first doubles Gabby Harbor, Sr./London Wunderli, Jr., Crimson Cliffs Brooklyn Price, Jr./Megan Lewis, Fr., Desert Hills Taya Torres, Jr./Josie Humes, Jr., Cedar City Camille Van Gills, Jr./Claire Renouf., Jr., Snow Canyon Second doubles Taylee Anderson, So./Tessa Fielding, Fr., Desert Hills Whitney Matheson, So./Bailey Speakman, Jr., Crimson Cliffs Katelyn Jennings, So./Izabella Fawson, Sr., Dixie Grace Slater, Sr./Gracie Salley, Jr., Pine View Region 11 first singles Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon, Fr. Erika Olsen, Bear River, Sr. Angela Zhan, Logan, Fr. Ellie Carlston, Ridgeline, Jr. second singles Halle Kendrick, Green Canyon, Sr. Kennedy Jenkins, Logan, Sr. Emma Hansen, Ridgeline, Sr. Katiejo Litchford, Bear River, Jr. third singles Emma Murri, Green Canyon, that is. Kaitlyn Horsburgh, Ridgeline, Sr. Libby Parker, Logan, Sr. Romy Neiderhauser, Skyview, Jr. first doubles Alice Wilkinson, Senior/Olivia Phillips, Jr., Green Canyon Allie Payne, Senior/Kennadee Wallace, Senior, Sky View Kate Hardy, Sr./Emma Child, Sr., Mountain Crest Alicia Smith, Sr./Luz Perez, Fr., Ridgeline Second doubles Maren McKenna, Jr./Ava Checketts, Sr., Green Canyon Katelyn Simon, So./Kiersten Daines, Jr., Ridgeline Rachel Epling, So./Madison Mickelson, So., Bear River Staeli Ellis, Sr./Lizzy Spach, So., Logan

