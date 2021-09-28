Parliament: MCCY to ‘honor and celebrate’ Team Singapore athletes, sports news and top stories





SINGAPORE – Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong will table a motion at the upcoming Parliament session in October to celebrate the achievements of Singapore’s athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In a media statement on Tuesday (September 28), his ministry said the Republic of Singapore’s athletes inspire through sport to strive for excellence, and that “their indomitable spirit to perform for the nation” unites and instills pride in Singaporeans. The motion reads: “This House congratulates our Team Singapore Olympians and Paralympics, in particular Ms. Yip Pin Xiu, our five-time Paralympic gold medalist, for their performance at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.” Mr Tong will also talk about how the government’s investment in the high-quality system is supporting and creating opportunities for all Singaporeans who have the talent and passion to participate in top-class sports. Singapore’s Olympians and Paralympics and key representatives and officials who supported our athletes during the Tokyo Games will be invited to the parliamentary session. Mr Tong promised in a Facebook post that it would be a “special occasion” and noted that the pandemic had prepared for the Tokyo challenge. “Yet it was clear that such adversity only pushed them to do even better,” he said, noting that the Games set national records, personal bests and new rankings. During the July 23 and August 8 Olympics, 23 Singaporean athletes competed in a record 12 sports, and while none managed to take a podium finish – the Republic had previously won medals at three consecutive Games – there were other highlights. Yu Mengyu, for example, inspired, advanced to the semifinals of the women’s individual table tennis competition, eventually finishing fourth, while sailing pair Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low took 10th in the women’s 49er FX event, becoming the first Singaporean sailors to achieve a medal race. in the Olympic games. And at the September 24 Paralympic Games, paraswimmer Yip triumphed in the women’s 100m and 50m backstroke S2 ​​events, retaining the titles she won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Yip, 29, had also won the 50m backstroke S3 gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Her victories sparked a lively public debate about monetary incentives for medalists at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Each Paralympic gold medal gives the winner a reward of $200,000, which is one-fifth of the payout for an Olympic gold medal. In an interview with The Straits Times after her wins, Yip and other members of the para-sports association called for equality in the amounts of monetary incentives for medalists at the Paralympic Games. This was later echoed by former diplomat Tommy Koh in an op-ed published in ST. The topic also provoked a strong response from Singaporeans who shared their views – some opposing the call for cash equal pay – on the ST Forum page and on social media.

