How the color revolution took over cricket clothes
Cricket has come a long way, and much more in the world of sports betting. But much of this change can be seen in the game itself. And today we look at the color revolution in cricket clothing.
The 1992 Cricket World Cup was a turning point for clothing in cricket, a pinnacle in the history of sportswear. Australia, along with New Zealand, flared up early in the tournament; his more important contribution, however, was more than victories and losses.
A multi-first World Cup, the fifth iteration of cricket’s premier event, paved the way. The first World Cup was held in the Southern Hemisphere, the first World Cup with day-night competitions, white balls and colored uniforms.
While flashy spotlights and ostentatious wool clothing were presented 15 years earlier, at Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket revolution in Australia, the one-day match remained firmly attached to its top forefather until recently, remaining clothed in the usual white to a great extent.
The new action attraction of cricket in Sharjah regularly hosted matches in the 1980s, such as the Asian Cup, the first Champions Trophy and the Austral-Asian Cup. It had an apparent facade of traditional sincerity in requiring players to be decked out in the usual white of a test match.
Still, it was the efforts of what was then the Australian Cricket Board to pitch the introduction of day-night gameplay into the 1992 World Cup matches that made multicolored clothing a staple of the 50-over match day template.
While Australia at the time had no appreciable sports licenses, cricket administrators had yet to understand where the future was headed. The reality was that the purpose of sportswear wasn’t just to distinguish opponents on the field
The prominence of unique uniforms as a symbol of shared heritage to fans pointed to a potentially lucrative revenue generator. A stream of revenue that relied on consistent changes to the kits to keep the fan base interested in buying a new version every season
The World Series Cricket premiere in mid 1977-78 was accompanied by a boom in cricket apparel merchandise, from ‘C’mon Aussie C’mon’ T-shirts to various peach can memorabilia. However, this did not include facsimile kits worn by players.
It’s a mystery how many consumers could have used them, especially when styles were limited. These include pastel lemon, coral pink (a nod to the colorful marine diversity of the Caribbean Sea), and duck egg blue.
ODIs marked the first summer on the heels of the Packer split played in white attire with flares limited to belts, collars and side stripes. This was accomplished at the stern request of the visiting side of England who specified their abhorrence for colorful clothing.
They called colorful clothes as insufferable inventions of television programs. General sentiment towards colored clothing had softened in the following summer’s tri-series (1980-81). India and New Zealand entered the famous beige with the soft blue colorway.
The Aussies came up with the classic gold and green jobs that would remain the premise of their gear for the next ten years. Colored clothing first appeared outside of Australia when New Zealand made some changes to their outfit to host the 1982 Rothmans Cup series.
When England returned to Australia in 1982-83, they agreed to don a light blue colorway that was more downplayed than their rivals’ gear.
For the next seven years after the 1983 World Cup, day-night ODIs limited the advances that tinted liveries needed to differentiate cue contrast to Australia, where only two courts had the necessary floodlights, too suitable for broadcast.
Conclusion
The leading global cross-hatched cricket showcase spawned a range of shirts with each player’s name on the back and their team’s name on the front. The shirts also came with an added design scheme of shoulder stripes to reflect the match logo, a white ball with the tail of the tricolor comet.
This kit design sparked an arms race among clothing manufacturers who defined cricket at the turn of the century and beyond.
