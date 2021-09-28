Monday Qualifiers: Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier ended Monday in a 3-for-2 playoff between PGA TOUR veteran Kyle Reifers, Quade Cummins and Wilson Furr.

Cummins, a former Oklahoma star who finished sixth in this year’s PGA TOUR University rankings, helped Eagle take the first playoff spot after bogeying the 17th hole of regulation at Deerfield Golf Club in Canton. , Mississippi.

The 17th is one of the more difficult holes out there, and with how the greens were, you’ll pay if you’re out of position, Cummins, a member of this year’s victorious US Walker Cup team, told PGATOUR.COM. I was very stressed after that bogey because I knew 5 under had a slim chance of qualifying. Luckily it held out all day to give me a chance in a play-off.

Reifers birdied the fifth hole of the playoff to take last place and knock out Furr.

Grant Hirschman and Sam Saunders were co-medal winners after 65 shots, respectively.

Hirschman, a fellow Oklahoma alum, shot 6 under on the back nine after a slow start to the day.

I hit very nicely on the front nine, but just couldn’t drop a putt. I made an eagle putt on 10 that changed the momentum of the round, saw a putt roll in and then got to 3 under to 10. I held down the pedal on the back nine and stayed aggressive, Hirschman told PGATOUR.COM.

Hirschman is entering his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and is beginning to hone his craft as a professional golfer.

I’d say I’ve learned to stay true to my own game and not shy away from it. It’s easy to chase speed or adjust your game to what seems right. In reality, what makes me a great golfer is sticking to my own game and game plan week after week.

Qualifications

Grant Hirschman (65)

Age: 26

Secondary school: University of Oklahoma

turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR begins: 1

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR Earnings: $14,190

Remarks: Hirschman plays his first PGA TOUR event since the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic Played 18 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, achieving a couple of top-10 finishes, including a T4 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by dr. pepper. Played a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21, finishing in the top-10 twice and in the top-25 five times. Was part of Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA Championship-winning team and racked up three wins during his college career. He was 2018 Big 12 individual champion. Ranked 746th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Sam Saunders (65)

Age: 34

Secondary school: Clemson University

turned pro: 2009

PGA TOUR begins: 156

Cuts made: 72

PGA TOUR Earnings: $3,474,499

Remarks: Saunders rebounds this week after missing the Fortinet Championship Monday qualifier in a playoff. Spent five full seasons on the PGA TOUR since 2010. Finished T2 in the 2015 Puerto Rico Open after losing in a playoff. Supports Arnold and Winnie Palmer Hospital. Ranked 1,594th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Square Cummins (67)

Age: 25

Secondary school: University of Oklahoma

turned pro: 2020

PGA TOUR begins: 3

Cuts made: 2

Income: $15,680

Remarks: Finished sixth in this year’s inaugural PGA TOUR University rankings and was a member of the United States’ victorious Walker Cup team. Will make his fourth career start on the PGA TOUR at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Completed T67 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic 2020 presented by UNIFIN while still an amateur. Completed T58 at the 2021 Fortinet Championship in his first start of the season. Completed the 2021 Forme Tour season with back-to-back top-10s at the Auburn University Club Invitational and L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club. Won the Oklahoma Amateur in 2016 and was a two-time golf champion in Oklahoma 4A (2013 and 2015). Ranked 1,243rd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Kyle Reifers (67)

Age: 37

Secondary school: Wake Forest

turned pro: 2006

PGA TOUR begins: 161

Cuts made: 86

PGA TOUR Earnings: $4,061,553

Remarks: Reifers will make his third PGA TOUR start since 2018. Has played five full seasons on the PGA TOUR since 2006. Has been in the top 10 eight times in his career, including second place in the 2015 Barracuda Championship after losing in a play-off to JJ Henry. Won the 2006 Chattanooga Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, beating nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brandt Snedeker in a playoff. Won the Ohio State Amateur in 2004 and was a member of the United States Walker Cup team in 2005. Ranked 633rd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Remarks:

Celebrities who missed the qualifying: Jonathan Byrd, Byeong Hun An, Blayne Barber, Erik Compton, Vaughn Taylor, Curtis Luck, Andrew Loupe, Aaron Baddeley, Bo Hoag, Mark Hubbard, Beau Hossler, Austin Eckroat and Ben Crane.

2021-2022 Monday Qualifying Statistics

Qualifying result of the last events (Fortinet Championship): Kristoffer Ventura (MC), Justin Suh (T58), Joshua McCarthy (MC) and Michael Kim (MC)

Total money earned from Monday Qualifiers on TOUR this season: $15,680

Best finish of the 2021-2022 season by qualifying on Monday: Justin Suh (T58, Fortinet Championship)

Qualifying next Monday: Shiners Children’s Hospitals Opened at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada (October 4, 2021)