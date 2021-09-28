Cricket Wireless and Bark Technologies team up to help parents and families navigate the digital world safely





ATLANTIA, September 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — What’s the news? Cricket wireless and Bark Technologies today announced that they are working together to help families navigate the digital world safely. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid provider in the United States in the second quarter of 2021 and the past three years. Bark Technologies is an award-winning online safety and parental control service. Together, Bark and Cricket arm young people with tools to protect themselves online and empower parents to help their children navigate the complex digital world.

– Tony Wet, vice president and chief marketing officer at Cricket Wireless. Why does it matter? Recent research van Bark show that in the first three months of 2021 there was a 143% increase in self-harm warnings and suicidal ideation among children aged 1218 compared to the first three months of 2020. Suicide attempts, sexting, hate speech and cyberbullying on the rise. in 2020, Bark analyzed more than 2.1 billion messages across multiple platforms and found that 87.9% of teens experienced nudity or sexual content online, 66.6% of teens were involved in a self-harm/suicidal situation, and 82% of teens experienced bullying . “With so many families using their wireless devices as their primary way to connect and communicate, we want to help children do so in a safe and positive way. Through this partnership with Bark, Cricket provides young people with tools to protect themselves online and empower parents to help their children navigate the complex digital world,” said Tony Wet, vice president and chief marketing officer at Cricket Wireless. “We look forward to sharing Bark’s information and resources with the communities we serve,” Mokry added. The Bark/Cricket Wireless initiative joins Cricket’s Corporate Social Responsibility priorities for educating young people about digital citizenship. Cricket plans to share the resources of the Bark partnership with other nonprofits it partners with across the country. Story continues “Over the past six years, Bark has set out a roadmap for families to successfully navigate the digital world while protecting more than 5.7 million children online,” the spokesperson said. Brian Bason, Bark founder and CEO. “We are excited to extend this security coverage to reach even more families by partnering with Cricket Wireless.” What is going on? As of today, Cricket customers can visit https://www.bark.us/cricketwireless or any of the participating 4,500 Cricket locations across the country and scan a QR code to access special offers on Bark. Customers can sign up for Bark Jr for FREE or subscribe to Bark Premium at the discounted rate of $9.99/month (new Bark customers only). After 12 months, Bark Premium will be renewed at the applicable rate (currently $14/mo.) unless you cancel. Two options available: Bark Jr: free for Cricket customers and perfect for younger kids. Parents and guardians can manage screen time and filter websites to ensure their children have access to the right content. The app also gives parents and guardians a tool to keep track of their children with on-site check-in.

Bark Premium: comes with all the features of Bark Jr, plus the ability to track activity across emails, browsers, text messages, and over 30 apps and social platforms. Parents receive alerts for issues such as cyberbullying, online predators, suicidal thoughts and more. What else? Bark and Cricket have created additional resources to educate parents about protecting their children online and raising responsible digital citizens. These resources include five weeks of themed online and print materials on topics such as digital citizenship, cyberbullying, sexting, online predators, teen language, emojis and more. Customers can also tune in to weekly Facebook Live sessions where parents can learn additional tips about technology and parenting in a digital world from Bark experts. Customers can also pick up a printed quick start guide, ‘Navigating The Digital World’, from participating cricket shops. For more information and to take advantage of this offer, visit https://sponsorships.cricketwireless.com/parentalcontrols. About Cricket Wireless

Cricket aims to inspire a smile, one meaningful connection at a time. We provide an easy and high quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and do not require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top brand phones at affordable prices. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid provider in the United States in the second quarter of 2021 and the past three years. About Bark

Bark is an award-winning monitoring, content blocking and screen time management service founded in 2015 by a parent who was looking for a way to keep their kids safe online while maintaining their privacy. Bark includes over 30 of today’s most popular social media platforms, as well as SMS, chat, email, YouTube, and Google Drive files. Bark is committed to educating families about online safety and empowering parents to raise happy, healthy digital citizens. (PRNews photo/Bark Technologies) Cricket wireless decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cricket-wireless-and-bark-technologies-collaborate-to-help-parents-and-families-safely-navigate-the-digital-world-301386222.html SOURCE Bark Technologies

