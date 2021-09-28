The Ohio state football season seems to add new layers of drama with every game that goes by. However, the trials and tribulations have left the Buckeyes 3-1 and the final goal of a National title is still very much alive, albeit much more difficult. However, one area where the team continues to dominate with far fewer ups and downs is on the recruiting front.

But the soccer team isn’t alone, as the state of Ohio is also recruiting hard on the hardwoods. Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes men’s basketball have been quietly one of the more active teams recruiting in recent months. If you missed any of the headlines on Monday, don’t worry: Holy Land Land Grant has you covered.

Ohio State working on possible flip

Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff have been busy lately. With an emphasis on the current season’s success, the staff also plays host to recruits. The ability to get guys on campus after more than a year of dead spells should be a big boost to the program.

This recruiting tool is arguably the best in Ohio, as there are very few football programs that can compete with the atmosphere that The Shoe presents on a weekly basis. As evidence, the state of Ohio may be flipping a 2022 Ohio offensive tackle after bringing it to the game last weekend.

OT . with three stars Avery Henry may already be comfortable with the Ohio States campus growing up in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. But after making his first unofficial visit to the Buckeyes campus last weekend, he may want to see more of it in the future.

After the weekend visit, Henry, who was previously committed to the state of Iowa, announced that he would be canceling his obligations and reopening his hiring. The timing should only be good news for the state of Ohio, especially with the hashtag Family at the end of the tweet.

I am honored and blessed by the opportunities the state of Iowa has presented, but with great difficulty, my family and I have decided that we would like to explore the possibilities for my college football career. With that being said, I am officially dissolving the state of Iowa.#FAMILY Avery_Henry_73 (@AveryHenry731) September 27, 2021

While Ohio state could very well be the new leaders in his recruiting, they are not the only ones targeting Henry, as he also made an unofficial summer visit to West Virginia.

Henry is the No. 143 OT in the 2022 recruiting class and is the No. 43 recruit from Ohio.

2022 SF announces Tuesday

On the other side of the hardwoods, the state of Ohio hopes to land a commitment later today from one of the most important remaining goals in the 2022 recruiting class. The Buckeyes recently held the top spot in the 247Sports team rankings, but slumped in recent weeks. number 5 because top recruits have deployed elsewhere. However, the Buckeyes hope to move up the rankings again later in the day when four star small forward Brice Sensabaugh announces where he will play collegiate basketball.

Sensabaugh has a final four from Florida, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Ohio State, but it is the Buckeyes that are expected to be the school of choice. Ohio State has the only prediction in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions and has a fairly high confidence score of seven.

While there are no guarantees, Sensabaugh looks set to be the next piece in Ohio’s lucrative 2022 recruiting class. If he chooses the Buckeyes, he will join people like Bruce Thornton, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman. He would also give the Buckeyes four top 100 recruits in the 247Sports Composite.

Sensabaugh will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET. Make sure to follow Holy Land Land Grant for updates on his commitment and all things Ohio State.

Quick Hits

Ohio State missed the cut for 2023 five star cornerback Tony Mitchell on Monday, limiting his recruitment to Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Clemson and Oregon. He had previously listed Ohio State in his top 10 schools.