Sports
Ohio State football, basketball recruitment soars
The Ohio state football season seems to add new layers of drama with every game that goes by. However, the trials and tribulations have left the Buckeyes 3-1 and the final goal of a National title is still very much alive, albeit much more difficult. However, one area where the team continues to dominate with far fewer ups and downs is on the recruiting front.
But the soccer team isn’t alone, as the state of Ohio is also recruiting hard on the hardwoods. Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes men’s basketball have been quietly one of the more active teams recruiting in recent months. If you missed any of the headlines on Monday, don’t worry: Holy Land Land Grant has you covered.
Ohio State working on possible flip
Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff have been busy lately. With an emphasis on the current season’s success, the staff also plays host to recruits. The ability to get guys on campus after more than a year of dead spells should be a big boost to the program.
This recruiting tool is arguably the best in Ohio, as there are very few football programs that can compete with the atmosphere that The Shoe presents on a weekly basis. As evidence, the state of Ohio may be flipping a 2022 Ohio offensive tackle after bringing it to the game last weekend.
OT . with three stars Avery Henry may already be comfortable with the Ohio States campus growing up in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. But after making his first unofficial visit to the Buckeyes campus last weekend, he may want to see more of it in the future.
After the weekend visit, Henry, who was previously committed to the state of Iowa, announced that he would be canceling his obligations and reopening his hiring. The timing should only be good news for the state of Ohio, especially with the hashtag Family at the end of the tweet.
I am honored and blessed by the opportunities the state of Iowa has presented, but with great difficulty, my family and I have decided that we would like to explore the possibilities for my college football career. With that being said, I am officially dissolving the state of Iowa.#FAMILY
Avery_Henry_73 (@AveryHenry731) September 27, 2021
While Ohio state could very well be the new leaders in his recruiting, they are not the only ones targeting Henry, as he also made an unofficial summer visit to West Virginia.
Henry is the No. 143 OT in the 2022 recruiting class and is the No. 43 recruit from Ohio.
2022 SF announces Tuesday
On the other side of the hardwoods, the state of Ohio hopes to land a commitment later today from one of the most important remaining goals in the 2022 recruiting class. The Buckeyes recently held the top spot in the 247Sports team rankings, but slumped in recent weeks. number 5 because top recruits have deployed elsewhere. However, the Buckeyes hope to move up the rankings again later in the day when four star small forward Brice Sensabaugh announces where he will play collegiate basketball.
Sensabaugh has a final four from Florida, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Ohio State, but it is the Buckeyes that are expected to be the school of choice. Ohio State has the only prediction in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions and has a fairly high confidence score of seven.
While there are no guarantees, Sensabaugh looks set to be the next piece in Ohio’s lucrative 2022 recruiting class. If he chooses the Buckeyes, he will join people like Bruce Thornton, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman. He would also give the Buckeyes four top 100 recruits in the 247Sports Composite.
Sensabaugh will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET. Make sure to follow Holy Land Land Grant for updates on his commitment and all things Ohio State.
Quick Hits
- Ohio State missed the cut for 2023 five star cornerback Tony Mitchell on Monday, limiting his recruitment to Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Clemson and Oregon. He had previously listed Ohio State in his top 10 schools.
- Ohio State also missed the cut in the hardwoods, as one of their other key remaining targets in 2022 dropped them off its list of remaining schools. Five star small forward Dillon Mitchell listed a final three from Florida State, Texas and Tennessee. The volunteers are the presumed favorite, but the state of Ohio would make its list of last schools. Perhaps things have changed with Sensabaugh’s expected deployment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.landgrantholyland.com/2021/9/28/22697392/ohio-state-buckeyes-football-basketball-recruiting-avery-henry-brice-sensabaugh-tony-mitchell-dillon
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]