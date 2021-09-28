This stat shows how impressive Antonio Gibson’s TD vs. Bill’s laundry





The Washington Football Team didn’t really have many positives from Sunday’s week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but Antonio Gibson’s 73-yard touchdown is certainly a game the team can look back on fondly. In the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Gibson caught a screen pass from Taylor Heinicke and caused several defenders to miss before diving for the pylon to cap Washington’s longest touchdown of the season yet. As impressive as the touchdown looks at first glance, Gibson’s six-pointer is even more impressive when you consider how he was able to hit a home run on a draft that should only pick up a small chunk of yards. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Gibson was expected to get only 18 yards after the catch on that game. When the running back crossed the end zone plane, the running back had just counted 78 yards from the catch. Gibson finished with 60 yards more from the catch than expected on that touchdown, which is the most play in the NFL so far this season. As Gibson raced to the end zone, he thought for a moment that he might not have been able to score. “I saw [Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White] and I couldn’t kick him into another gear,” Gibson said after the game. ‘I said to myself, ‘Lean against him and then dive.’ I was taller than him, so I knew he couldn’t push me too far. So I leaned against him and stretched for the touchdown.” The touchdown, officially a 73-yard pass play from Heinicke to Gibson, was the running back’s longest score of his NFL career to date. The piece was also technically Heinicke’s longest TD pass of his career, although the throw only went a few yards in the air. While Gibson is certainly proud of his touchdown, he knows Washington has a lot of room for improvement after three weeks. “Right now we’re not where we should be,” Gibson said. “Far from it. But it’s a long season. [We] I just have to go to work next week before the game and fix what we need to fix.”

