Stafford, LeBron, Saban, oh my. What we learned from week 3 of Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
If you thought that the Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning had reached its peak when Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee joined the show, you were wrong.
As it turned out, Week 2 was just a warm-up for what would unfold in Week 3 (no disrespect to “Red Zone Robby G” or McAfee) when Matthew Stafford, LeBron James, Nick Saban and Chris Long called for the NFC East- showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.
The undeniably elite guest list was just the beginning, as anyone who’s seen it knows that the real star of the night was one Eli “Shakira” Manning (just keep reading).
From the Manning bros giving some of the most insightful analysis you’ll hear at a football game to Eli doing his best Dak Prescott impression – and Peyton trolling mercilessly for his pit spots – here’s what we learned from the latest episode of the Manning Cast:
Eli is doing great…
“Mom says I did a good job.”
Momma Manning Approves Eli’s Broadcast Skills pic.twitter.com/whWOPATrON
NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 28, 2021
Not only did Eli get rave reviews from his mom for his performance in Weeks 1 and 2, the two-time Super Bowl MVP also aired without shoes — just socks.
Eli heals…
On Sunday, Eli had his jersey pulled back by the New York Giants. On Monday, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick — who will be taking on Week 4 in Brady’s first game back in New England since leaving the Patriots — both appeared in a tribute video for Eli, prompting Peyton to exclaim:
“You’re a healer. You’re a bonder, bro.”
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick congratulated @EliManning about getting his jersey retired with the Giants pic.twitter.com/BIT1SG6Jms
ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021
Eli’s hips don’t lie…
Eli decided to demonstrate how Dak Prescott “creates torque” by loosening his hips during his pre-game warm-up routine. After Eli compared himself to Shakira, Peyton was speechless and said, “I have nothing for you. I’ll let that sink in to our viewers.”
“These hips don’t lie. I’m like Shakira.”@EliManning show us the hips don’t lie pic.twitter.com/3mneP6r5qh
Sports Center (@Sports Center) September 28, 2021
The Manning bros can’t help but chirp each other…
Once he got himself back together, Peyton was quick to blame Eli’s “boys medium jeans” for his inability to turn around, as well as the Cowboys QB.
“Your boys medium jeans will keep you from getting twisted.”
Peyton is relentless with… @EliManning‘s roof impression pic.twitter.com/R2aZDh7s6j
ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021
To the surprise of absolutely no one, the crime between brother and sister was far from one-sided when Eli chose to draw attention to Peyton’s pit spots and imply that his older brother lacked athleticism:
“Keep those arms down, Peyton. I know Dad will have that in his feedback for next week. Next week arms down.’ — Eli on Peyton has sweat stains
‘Has anyone ever called you a freak? I don’t know athletically.’ — Eli to Peyton in response to a tweet calling his older brother a “freak”
Stafford clenched out in Manning camp…
The Manning Passing Academy has seen its fair share of high profile campers, but Matthew Stafford made a lasting impression in 2008 when he “threw the tightest spiral.”
Peyton shared that neither he nor Eli wanted to throw behind the Los Angeles Rams star, while Eli joked, “I’m going to throw after the man from Dartmouth.”
This Peyton Story From When Matthew Stafford Was At Their Soccer Camp pic.twitter.com/n8ALfPXpop
ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021
The Dartmouth QB deserved better.
It could have been Peyton against LeBron all day…
In the latest issue of “What if LeBron chose football instead of basketball?” Peyton couldn’t help but entertain the type of duo he and King James would have been.
“I would have thrown so many touchdowns at LeBron…”
Peyton knows he and LeBron would have been linked for many scores @King James pic.twitter.com/W2rxVHwH7r
ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021
“Tight end, 6’8″, 250.”
Peyton believes @King James would have been a great target in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/L4RcNw6ifJ
ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021
Saban has nothing but respect for Hurts…
As college football fans know, after Jalen Hurts was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa, the Eagles quarterback left Alabama to play a season with the Oklahoma Sooners. But that doesn’t mean there’s bad blood between Nick Saban and the former Crimson Tide QB. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.
“There aren’t many guys who have ever played college football who went 26-2 as a starter and were replaced. … He likes very much that he stayed here for another year.”
Nick Saban praises Jalen Hurts’ character pic.twitter.com/BE0tOhEYeS
Sports Center (@Sports Center) September 28, 2021
The Manning brothers are taking a break until week 7. Until then, we’ll think about whether Eli lives with his parents…
“MA THE MEAT LOAF”
–@EliManning pic.twitter.com/zW5XtUmygD
Sports Center (@Sports Center) September 28, 2021
