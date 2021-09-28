Central York wins York-Adams Division I field hockey game

Central York is now alone at the top of the York-Adams Division I hockey standings.

The Panthers took a 2-1 road win in Dallastown on Monday afternoon to take over the sole possession of first place.

Victoria Whitehead and Anna Scott scored the goals for Central, while Emile Myers provided an assist. The goal in Dallastown was scored by Brooke Altland, assisted by Emma Beach.

It was the first meeting of the season between the old rivals.

Central is now 7-0 in the division and 7-3-1 overall. Dallastown fell to 6-1 in DI and 7-5 overall.

The Panthers have now won five of their last six games. Dallastown, meanwhile, has lost three straight.

Dallastown will have the chance to avenge the loss next week. The two teams will meet again in Central on Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 PM.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

East York 3, Middletown 1: At Wrightsville, Erika Kurnik had a goal and an assist to lead Eastern. Adalyn Leber and Donnelly Bankowski also scored for the Golden Knights, while Molly Townsley had an assist. East is 5-5.

Southwest 2, York Suburban 1: In Hanover, Maddie Lehker and Carynn Klingler scored goals to lead the Mustangs to victory. Finley Smith scored for Suburban.

Bermudian Springs 5, Biglerville 0: At York Springs, Melanie Beall had three goals and an assist to lead the Eagles, who improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II. Biglerville fell back to 6-2 and 5-1.

Camp Hill 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Peyton Conover scored the lone goal for the Hawkettes when they dropped the nonleague game to the Lions.

Gettysburg 1, Littlestown 0: At Gettysburg, Katie Wivell scored the only goal of the game to hand Littlestown its first York-Adams Division III defeat. The Warriors improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in D-III. Littlestown fell back to 7-2 and 6-1.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Dover 3, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, Taylor Steininger led the Eagles to the non-divisional victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Nora Craig scored one goal and provided one assist, while Hailey Hoppel provided one assist.

Delone Catholic 10, Lancaster Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Maddie O’Brien led the Squirettes to nonleague victory by scoring three goals and adding one assist. Teammate Amy Rupp scored two goals and provided two assists. Delone improved to 3-2-1 overall.

Bermudian Springs 6, York Catholic 1: At York Springs, the game was ended early due to a serious injury in the game. York Catholic requested that the game not continue and all parties agreed.

BOYS FOOTBALL

Central York 2, Wilson 1: In Central York, Nate Kimball found the back of the net at 13:06 in the second half to break a 1-1 draw en route to the nonleague win. Connor Wivagg scored the first Central goal, Hoger Lozano added one assist, while Gabe Thomas made 11 saves in goal to score the win. Central improved to 8-0-1 overall.

VOLLEYBALL GIRLS

Delone Catholic 3, Susquehannock 1: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the non-division game 25-13, 22-25, 25-16,25-8. Maggie Hughes led the Squirettes individually with 10 kills and six digs. Marissa Miller had 10 kills and four digs, while Campbell Chronister had seven aces and 10 digs. Delone improved to 8-3 overall.

North York 3, Littlestown 1: At Dillsburg, the Polar Bears won the nonleague game, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25,25-16. Individually for the Thunderbolts, Makayla Orwig had 11 kills, four digs and three blocks, while Maddie Dunbar had eight kills, four digs and three blocks. Littlestown dropped to 6-2 overall. North is 3-3.

GOLF

Dallastown takes Division I crown: At the Out Door Country Club, Dallastown took another York-Adams Division I win with a total of 311. The win took the division crown for the Wildcats with a 36-0 record. South Western finished second to Out Door at 328 and is second in the division at 27-9. Central York was third at 336 on Monday, followed by Northeastern (347), New Oxford (377), Red Lion (377) and Spring Grove (388). Northeastern is third in the division with 24-12, followed by Central York with 21-15. South Western’s Ryan Small was the individual medalist at 74. The other golfers who broke 80 on the day were: Dallastown’s Reed Krosse (75), South Western’s Evan Twyman (75), Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson (76), Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub (76 ) and Noah Shultz of Central (78).

