19 Paralympics medals offer India a chance to dream and act

Cash prizes amounting to millions, countless congratulations, dozens of celebrity invitations to share in the joy of the 19 medalists of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, it’s busier than ever. I feel like a celebrity, a star, says para-badminton gold medalist Pramod Bhagat.

That a four-time world champion like Bhagat, an Arjuna winner, doesn’t feel like a celebrity until after a Paralympic gold prize, sums up the popularity of para sports in India aptly.

But will these 19 medals help change the future of para sports in India?

To advertise









To advertise

When Devendra Jhajharia won a gold medal in javelin throw at the Athens Games, it was a one-time success with a short shelf life of popularity.

India’s Paralympic Committee President Deepa Malik believes the turnaround started in 2015 when athletes with disabilities were included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which funds and facilitates the training and nutritional needs of the elite athletes. Deepa Malik was also part of TOPS when she won the silver medal in the shot put at the Rio Paralympic Games. India won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze in Rio.

The necessary boost was given by the Prime Minister with inclusive policy. When para-athletes merged into the TOPS from 2015, things got a little more streamlined. The 2016 medals gave us confidence. They selected a woman who is a Paralympic with a 15-year career as president (of PCI), which shows that the federation has become athlete-oriented. The voice of the athletes becomes strong, awareness is raised and open communication with the athletes is strived for. There is a positive atmosphere and I think para sports will not just disappear, Malik says.

Deepthi Bopaiah, Executive Director of GoSports Foundation, attributes the success to the collaborative work of all stakeholders involved in athlete development. A lot of effort has gone into getting these results. And the work has been going on for ten years. The change has mainly happened since Rio 2016 and one of the biggest reasons is the collaboration between SAI, Sports Ministrys TOPS and private foundations. Thanks also to former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who made sure stakeholders worked together in the run-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, she says.

Plan for the future: Head of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, smiles happily and celebrates Bhavina Patels’ silver medal in the women’s singles class 4 table tennis event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. These medals are a breath of fresh air. They have become a representation of great teamwork as everyone worked in sync with an athlete-centric approach. India can very easily become a sports superpower if everything is perfectly aligned, Malik says. | Photo credit: PTIA

A huge amount of credit has to go to the Indian business community for financing. IndusInd Bank was one of the first partners to sign up to support parasport. And then Sony Pictures came on board. In addition to the CSR funds, they have spent marketing funds to create a theme and anthem for the Paralympics. All this makes the difference. And I think these are all important milestones to bring this all together, she adds.

Many athletes with disabilities are already training abroad, the best equipment is made available to us so that we get the best training. There are processes like Khelo India, TOPS, SAI funds that have helped a lot. The medals will play a huge role in motivating people to work harder. I hope next time we can double the number. We have come to think like China in terms of Olympic preparations. They are setting up facilities and the funds are expected to increase. It is now the best stage for athletes, says Bhagat.

However, Padmini Chennapragada, a disability sports researcher and trained physiotherapist, doesn’t want to read too much about the 19 medals.

From 2004 (Jhaharias gold) to 19 medals is definitely a big jump. But if you look at it, this is just madness. People don’t understand what the Paralympic movement is. In a country like India, the focus is on the mega event, but the point of Paralympics or any other sporting event with a disability is that the person with a disability is treated the same as a person without a disability. These events evolved because of the global disability rights movement. Yes, they get visibility. The whole country knows that people with disabilities can win medals. It opens up the thought that if a person has no hand or leg, he can still play a sport like badminton or archery. So maybe that happens, but it only happens to Indians who observe this closely and learn from it. But is it a mass movement? We are talking about bringing sport as a tool for development. That is still not the reality in India, she says.

This Federation doesn’t even have many functioning state units. The 54 people who went to Tokyo are not even a small percentage of the people who can justifiably compete for that place. If a youngster from a remote area says he/she wants to play too, we don’t have a system to put them back. So if the democratic process doesn’t happen, leading to that podium finish, I won’t be celebrating any of those 19 medals. says Chennapragada.

READ:Fitness, Confidence, Confidence – Jhajharias Success Mantra

India’s Paralympic Committee has been suspended several times over the years by the international governing body and Ministry of Sports due to corruption and infighting. In 2016, the PCI suspension was temporarily lifted, mainly to allow India to participate in the Rio Paralympic Games. PCI was also suspended by the Ministry of Sports in 2019 for failing to comply with the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India. The suspension was lifted in February 2020, just a few months ahead of the original Tokyo Paralympic Games schedule. following the election of new board members, including current President Deepa Malik. However, there are several lawsuits pending against the PCI.

It will be a long and difficult road to make India a force in the world of disabled sports. The focus is now on creating a new talent pool. Talent identification is very important and we are working hard on that. The state organs will have to become more active in the districts and hold competitions. Otherwise, we’ll just go with the current pool of athletes. We need to identify more sports that can be easily introduced into the school curriculum. We need to increase women’s participation for gender equality, Chennapragada sums up.

Heartbreak: Vinod Kumar was denied a bronze medal after his competitors protested his classification as F52 after the end of the discus competition. Kumar paid the price for India that has no IPC qualified classifier. Reuters | Photo credit: PTIA

Another major challenge is that India does not have any IPC qualified classification.

Tek Chand, who took over as flag bearer after Mariyappan Thangavelu had to isolate himself after a Covid scare, trained and qualified for the javelin throw in the F54 category, but his classification was changed to F55 less than a week before his event and he took eventually competed in shot put as there was no javelin throw in his class. Vinod Kumar was denied a bronze medal after his competitors protested his classification as F52 after the discus competition ended. After an assessment of his disability, he was found to be ineligible and marked as unconfirmed classification. He will not be able to compete in international events until he has been awarded the classification.

These situations could have been avoided if India had IPC qualified classifiers in the country. Athletes are assigned a classification after assessment by a panel of classifiers (at least two) who are physicians, physiotherapists, coaches or exercise scientists certified by the governing body. The classification indicates the type and extent of their handicap and the athletes are grouped into events accordingly.

We do not have any IPC qualified classifier. We need more and more coaches to understand parasports and get into the ecosystem. We need to increase the volunteer base; the companies and their CSR initiatives should encourage people to volunteer. We need more technicians, more technical people to know how to manage a person in a wheelchair, admits PCI president Malik.

List of Indian Medalists in the 2020 Paralympic Games

When PCI was under one of its many suspensions in 2015, the then Director General of the SAI, Injeti Srinivas, resolved the issue with the IPC and then produced a report clearly stating that India is in dire need of classifications. Why hasn’t anything been done yet? ask Chenapragada.

The reward structure may also need a new look.

Archer Jyoti Baliyan was only added to TOPS two months before the Paralympics and after her qualification. Many para-athletes were added to the TOPS roster after they qualified for the Paralympics.

I know we all get support once we perform on a big platform. What about the stage we go through when we’re about to perform? That’s the stage where we need those funds and access to the experts. It could be an exposure trip, it could be nutrition, it could be strength and conditioning, or even a competition. Not everyone can afford to go to 10 games in a year. But if we get that support, we can improve our performance, says para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan.

Jyoti for its part wishes for more exposure trips and competitions. I got nervous in Tokyo because of a lack of competition experience. We have an average of one international tournament per year. I would also like our preparation camps to last longer, she says.

We should be able to compete once every three months, that will improve our performance, adds Mukundan.

Treat us like normal people. I would ask, why can’t we endorse a brand? We will reach a wider audience, people will know who we are. And then people will support us. You could even inspire someone with a disability, he says.

Given the lack of competition and the periodic assessment of TOPS beneficiaries, will the funding really benefit those who need it most? The current TOPS development group (July 2021 selection), which identifies and supports young people, supports 254 athletes. Disabled athletes do not find a place on the list. There are 55 para athletes currently supported in the TOPS elite list and most of them are also funded by non-profit organizations such as GoSports Foundation, Olympic Gold Quest and others.

READ: Avani Lekhara – On target in Tokyo, view of Paris

The way forward is to build an infrastructure that meets the needs of people with disabilities. How many rooms in a hotel are generally wheelchair accessible? How do you branch out into team events or run more competitions when the ecosystem isn’t ready? The plan is to boost infrastructure and not just spot talent, Malik says.

A Center of Excellence Para Center in Gandhinagar is expected to be ready in 2022; the SAI centers across India facilitate the training of disabled athletes and a training academy in Lucknow is dedicated to para-badminton, which has already helped India to win four medals in Tokyo.

But India still has a long way to go and the 19 medals offer the country the opportunity to dream and act.