UMD women’s hockey: Betinol connects with family’s heritage playing for China in 2021-22

In fact, her grandfather has become the family’s No. 1 source of information when it comes to the Chinese national team, a program that doesn’t get much coverage from the Western media.

It’s a little hard to find the news and trends, but he managed, Betinol said. I honestly think he knows a little more about what’s going on here than my parents.

Betinol is one of two centralized players the Bulldogs will be without on Friday and Saturday when the team opens the season with a conference series at Minnesota State-Mankato. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 PM Friday and 3:07 PM Saturday in Mankato.

In addition to Betinol spending the 2021-22 season with China, fifth-year senior defender and captain Ashton Bell is also away with Canada this year in the run-up to the Winter Games.

Betinol is Asian Canadian, raised in Okotoks, Alberta. She grew up playing with Team Alberta and was with Bell in Hockey Canadas National Womens Development Team summer camp in 2020.

It was with Team Alberta that Betinol said she landed on Team China’s radar as they prepared to build a hockey team for the 2022 Olympics. Betinol has no Chinese citizenship, but the parents of her superfan grandfather and grandmother her mother’s side were both Chinese, qualifying her as a heritage player.

Betinol attended Chinese national team camps in Vancouver and Boston before finally making her first and only trip to China Beijing in the season before enrolling at UMD as a freshman in 2019-20.

Playing for Team China has allowed Betinol to connect not only with her grandparents, but also with her family’s heritage.

It’s really cool to represent my heritage and where my family comes from, she said. It is unbelievable. Not many kids get that chance to represent not only the country they were born in, but the country their entire family comes from, and their ancestry behind it.

Team China is coached by former North Dakota women’s hockey coach Brian Idalski, who has been coaching a Chinese women’s professional hockey team, the Vanke Rays, since the Fighting Hawks ended their women’s hockey schedule after the 2016-17 season. The centralized Chinese national team will play as the Rays in the Russian professional league this year until the Olympics kick off in February.

About half of the roster is made up of past players, Betinol said, including another former Bulldog, Jessica Wong. Wong, a Canadian from Sydney, Nova Scotia, helped UMD win its last NCAA title in 2010 as a freshman and captained the Bulldogs as a senior in 2012-13. The defender has played for Chinese teams in the past four seasons, the last three of which with Vanke.

Betinol said Idalski contacted her in April about the centralization with the Chinese national team in 2021-22. The invitation couldn’t have come at a better time for her personally after playing a hockey season and attending school under strict restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Betinol said.

I think it will be really good for me to take this year and just play in a very different environment, she said.

Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell agreed with that assessment. Playing with the Chinese national team will help Betinol grow not only as a person, but also as a hockey player.

Crowell has been a bottom six winger for the last two seasons with three goals and four assists in 55 career appearances for the Bulldogs.

She’s going to get a lot of playtime, I think she’s going to get a lot of confidence, she’s going to be trusted,” Crowell said. Anytime you can basically focus on hockey for a whole year, those players generally come back after learning a lot and gaining valuable experience. So we are delighted to welcome her back with all that knowledge and positive experience.