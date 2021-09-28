BTS’ singer V aka Kim Taehyung in Squid Game? ARMY’s imagination runs wild as they visualize him in the edgy series

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has made headlines again. ARMY wants him back in acting and this time they want him to play a part in the South Korean survival drama series Squid Game. Correct. ARMY occasionally gets to see BTS V’s acting in the various episodes of Run BTS. The My Universe singer was also part of the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016. ARMY went crazy when they saw their favorite K-pop idol and Most Handsome Man’s top contender perform on TV screens. Now K-Drama fans are growing these days. And Squid Game is a popular series that is growing in audiences all over the world. Speaking of the Netflix drama series that is all the rage as of now, Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-Joon follows and tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game involving a 45.6 billion ( US$38.7 million) prize. The series has received critical acclaim. It is the first SK drama series to take the top spot in the US streaming service. Also Read – BTS In the Soop 2: The photos of Jin, Jungkook, Taehyung and other members will make you impatient for October 15, ARMY!

And that’s why ARMY has to get to work. They edited photos of Taehyung in a similar greenish tracksuit outfit. Taehyung wore the green tracksuit in a Run BTS episode where the boys play table tennis with a gold medalist. Check out BTS ARMY’s tweets and their creativity here: Also Read – BTS : ARMY Trends PROTECT JUNGKOOK After Reports Of His Laying Off From His Brother’s Company Over Backdoor Advertising Charges Read Deets

if taehyung played squid game pic.twitter.com/fJE1NzKz30 – soy (@teteughh) September 23, 2021

Also Read – BTS: From Coldplay to Ed Sheeran, 12 International Artists The Bangtan Boys Have Collaborated With

Squid Game Player No. 095, Kim Taehyung. pic.twitter.com/Ko6dUAFYQB — lomi (@kooklvrss) September 25, 2021

Due to popular Netflix series, squid games, the fans are also making a version of taehyung that went viral and was the most talked about, trending on nate, #18 talkers’ choice realtime and #11 under nate entertainment with 36K views. It also went viral on tiktok with 29.7 million views and 5 million likes pic.twitter.com/VOT1lew1KZ — Taehyung’s squad (@Taehyungimpact) September 27, 2021

Speaking of acting, in May this year, in an interview with Rolling Stones, BTS V was asked the same. He had said, “It’s something I think about after I turn 30.” Taehyung turns 26 this year. Guess which army? You should probably wait a few more years to see him act. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the acting he does in skits and more in Run BTS episodes.

