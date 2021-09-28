Sports
BTS’ singer V aka Kim Taehyung in Squid Game? ARMY’s imagination runs wild as they visualize him in the edgy series
BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has made headlines again. ARMY wants him back in acting and this time they want him to play a part in the South Korean survival drama series Squid Game. Correct. ARMY occasionally gets to see BTS V’s acting in the various episodes of Run BTS. The My Universe singer was also part of the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016. ARMY went crazy when they saw their favorite K-pop idol and Most Handsome Man’s top contender perform on TV screens. Now K-Drama fans are growing these days. And Squid Game is a popular series that is growing in audiences all over the world. Speaking of the Netflix drama series that is all the rage as of now, Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-Joon follows and tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game involving a 45.6 billion ( US$38.7 million) prize. The series has received critical acclaim. It is the first SK drama series to take the top spot in the US streaming service.
And that’s why ARMY has to get to work. They edited photos of Taehyung in a similar greenish tracksuit outfit. Taehyung wore the green tracksuit in a Run BTS episode where the boys play table tennis with a gold medalist. Check out BTS ARMY’s tweets and their creativity here:
if taehyung played squid game pic.twitter.com/fJE1NzKz30
– soy (@teteughh) September 23, 2021
#TAEHYUNG in “Squid Game” pic.twitter.com/w2PNL8ybTJ
— Ts (@tasnimtae_) September 26, 2021
Squid Game Player No. 095, Kim Taehyung. pic.twitter.com/Ko6dUAFYQB
— lomi (@kooklvrss) September 25, 2021
HELP OHYMKFJDAKAHHA pic.twitter.com/pt5O5EzUT6
— (@TIGERBUNNles) September 23, 2021
Due to popular Netflix series, squid games, the fans are also making a version of taehyung that went viral and was the most talked about, trending on nate, #18 talkers’ choice realtime and #11 under nate entertainment with 36K views. It also went viral on tiktok with 29.7 million views and 5 million likes pic.twitter.com/VOT1lew1KZ
— Taehyung’s squad (@Taehyungimpact) September 27, 2021
Speaking of acting, in May this year, in an interview with Rolling Stones, BTS V was asked the same. He had said, “It’s something I think about after I turn 30.” Taehyung turns 26 this year. Guess which army? You should probably wait a few more years to see him act. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the acting he does in skits and more in Run BTS episodes.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series firsts and updates.
Click to join us facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/entertainment-news-korean-ent-news-latest-bts-news-update-bts-vocalist-v-aka-kim-taehyung-in-squid-game-armys-imagination-runs-wild-as-they-visualise-him-in-the-edgy-series-1921765/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]