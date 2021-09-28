Tom Brady: ‘I’m not going to reminisce’, star QB says ahead of Patriots reunion





The prodigal son returns on Sunday as Brady will run out again at Gillette Stadium, but not under Bill Belichick as a New England Patriot.

After spending 20 years and winning six Super Bowls at Foxborough, Brady will take on his longtime coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, ahead of this weekend’s showdown, Brady was in no mood for sentimentality – just focus – as the Buccaneers try to bounce back from a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that ended a 10-win streak. matches.

“I’m not necessarily going to reminisce,” Brady told Jim Gray on the ‘SiriusXM Let’s Go!’ podcasting.

“I don’t think this is the time for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career – none of that, which I don’t really want to do right now because I’m in the moment so much. “I’m not going to think about, you know, 20 years of history. I’m going to think about a night of football, a game on Sunday night after a very heavy loss. “Obviously it’s going to be a fun week. There’s a lot of build-up, a lot of hype and I know it’s been going on for a while. I’m excited to go play a football game,” Brady added. That time to reminisce may also be far away, with the 44-year-old proverb earlier this month he was able to play to 50. Sweet smell of justification Despite his reluctance to reminisce, Brady admitted that arriving at such a familiar place from the other side of the fence will be a special experience. “I know that dressing room, I know that home dressing room, I know that home tunnel, I know which direction the wind is blowing, I know all about that. I know what it smells like. I know what an evening game is like, I know how the fans will sound,” Brady said. “So in some ways that’s going to be really unique. I’ve never had that experience going to New England. It’s going to be the first time I’ve been on the other side of the line.” The partnership between Brady and Belichick set the stage for an era of unprecedented success for the Patriots, while also forging Brady’s status as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Since his split, Brady has gone on to claim his seventh championship ring — the Buccaneers to a convincing win over the Kansas City Chiefs in his first season in Florida — while Belichick’s Patriots, without their legendary signal-caller for the first time since 1999, ended the season with a losing record and failed to make the playoffs. Before the match, Tom Brady Sr. don’t mince your words then: early whether he felt any justification for his son after his departure from New England. “Damn it,” Brady Sr. to Tom Curran on the Patriot’s Talk podcast. “Belichick wanted him out and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.” Curran went on to ask, “Does Brady feel the same?” “Damn it,” Brady Sr. replied. ‘He is a great mentor to me’ Brady Jr. was a little more diplomatic when discussing his former boss. “Well, I’ve been here for 20 years and he’s clearly been a great mentor to me,” Brady said. “I think I’ve definitely learned some great lessons from him. He’s a great football coach and he’s doing a great job for his team. And, you know, every player, I think they just hope their coaches give them their all.” they have. “I’m sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they have. And I think that makes a great relationship.” After that loss to the Rams, the Bucs arrive in Foxborough with a 2-1 record, while the Patriots have a 1-2 start to the season. Belichick’s squad fell 28-13 at home to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the Patriots leaving too much ground to make up for after an early 0-14 deficit.

