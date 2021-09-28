Fantasy Football Week 4: Add and Drop

Each week I will list the best publicly available fantasy football free agents that I define generally available as owned by about half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues and some guys who are probably better off in the free agent pool than dust on you to collect selection.

Here are my best bets for week 4:

ADD

RB Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (ESPN: 11%; Yahoo: 26%): Hubbard looked impressive in relief after Christian McCaffrey was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The rookie had a total of 79 yards on 14 touches. McCaffrey’s injury won’t land him on the injured reserve meaning he could be back in a few weeks. The former Heisman candidate will have RB2 upside until then.

WR Emmanuel Sanders, accounts (ESPN: 23%; Yahoo: 26%): Buffalo’s pass offensive is likely to be the most prolific in the NFL this season, and Sanders stock is a valuable asset to the fantasy, his current pace is indicative of this (62 receptions on 113 goals for 1099 yards and 11 touchdowns) . His share is greater than Cole Beasley and considerably more than Gabriel Davis.

TE Tyler Conklin, Vikings (ESPN: 3%; Yahoo: 4%): I had high hopes for Irv Smith Jr. in this position before being lost for the season and it appears Conklin is abusing the role. Hes currently tied for 10th in goals at tight end. Chance is the key to finding value on the position in fantasy.

W.R. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (ESPN: 7%; Yahoo: 14%): The talented rookie is practicing this week and will be eligible to return from the injured reserve if he is healthy. Bateman is a potential difference maker, especially after the Marquise Browns drop fest against Detroit. I’ve hidden him in several leagues.

WR Tim Patrick, Broncos (ESPN: 14%; Yahoo: 23%): Patrick produced 98 yards on five receptions against the Jets after scoring a touchdown the first two weeks of the season. Jerry Jeudy is out with a high ankle sprain and probably won’t be back until November. I wouldn’t expect him to return to his normal elite route running self until 2022. KJ Hamler suffered a torn ACL and is ready for the season. Patrick is already WR22 in standard sizes for a likely target share increase.

BONUS: WR Curtis Samuel, soccer team (ESPN: 57%; Yahoo: 34%): Samuel is eligible to return from injured reserve this week after coping with a hamstring injury, and rookie Dyami Brown has yet to make an impact as Washington’s No. 2 receiver.

BONUS: QB Justin Fields, Bears (ESPN: 53%; Yahoo: 56%): That sound you hear is the thud of Fields being dropped in countless leagues after a terrible performance against Cleveland. Personally, I think the story should be more about Brown’s defense finally reaching its potential and Chicago’s inability to protect the future of its franchise. I understand the hesitation in starting Fields immediately, but there is just too much benefit for him to be on the waiver. I guarantee if he starts and produces against Detroit, everyone will jump in the deep end again.

BONUS: WR Zach Pascal, Colts (ESPN: 22%; Yahoo: 26%): Pascals’ goals have been increased by at least five in every game this season. Of his 18 goals, seven were in the end zone (tied for fifth place in the NFL). He deserves weekly flexible attention.

BONUS: RB Peyton Barber, Raiders (ESPN: 11%; Yahoo: 8%): Josh Jacobs could return this week, so keep an eye out for his ankle injury. Barber has received 36 tries in the two games that Jacobs missed, and he produced a total of 142 yards with a touchdown against Miami.

BONUS: WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals (ESPN: 22%; Yahoo: 51%): Think of Kirk as a post-hype sleeper starting to pop out. Hes currently WR12 in standard leagues with at least 65 yards in every game this season.

BONUS: WR Hunter Renfrow, Raiders (ESPN: 11%; Yahoo: 12%): Renfrow may not have the advantage of Henry Ruggs or Bryan Edwards (ESPN: 14%, Yahoo: 17%), but he has certainly been Derek Carrs’ most reliable target at wide receiver. It has WR3/flex-upside in most PPR formats with a current rate of 91 receptions.

BONUS: TE Dawson Knox, Bills (ESPN: 4%; Yahoo: 10%): After three matches, Knox is TE5 in standard leagues and TE8 in PPR. He is a widely available part of this attack where you can invest in a traditionally thin position.

BONUS: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Panthers (ESPN: 15%; Yahoo: 14%): Marshall has defeated Robby Anderson 14-on-11 in three games. Anderson has thus far been used as a more traditional deep threat, making the rookie a better substitute for the short-to-under goals that would normally go to McCaffrey.

BONUS: D/ST Saints (ESPN: 61%; Yahoo: 48%): New Orleans currently has the best defense in fantasy with a pretty favorable upcoming game offering.

BONUS: D/ST Titans (ESPN: 8%; Yahoo: 16%): Tennessee doesn’t have a good defense, but his attack will force Zach Wilson to keep up. The Jets rookie quarterback is tied for most interceptions with Trevor Lawrence (7) and was also the most fired after three games (15).

DROP

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: The good news is that the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is on track to throw 28 touchdowns. The bad news is that Lawrence is on pace to throw 40 interceptions. It is too risky to rely entirely on waste generation.

RB Ronald Jones, buccaneers: Jones has had six or fewer tries in each game and has only one reception out of a meager three goals.

D/ST football team: After three games, the highly talented unit is ranked 30th in fantasy, equal to Atlanta. You just don’t have the time to wait for them to figure things out.

RB Kenyan Drake, Raiders: Unfortunately, Drake was essentially a change-of-pace option and primary third-down back for Las Vegas, even with Jacobs sidelined for two games. He is currently RB33 in PPR meaning he is only a flexible overweight in deeper formats that reward receipts.

RB James White, patriots: White is out indefinitely after a hip subluxation against New Orleans.