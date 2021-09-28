US-born player promises not to play in Ukrainian Hockey League until Andrei Deniskin is banned for racist gesture





HC Donbass defender Jalen Smereck said he will not play another game in the Ukrainian Hockey League until Kremenchuk’s Andrei Deniskin “is removed from the league” for making a racist gesture towards him on Sunday. In the second period of their game, Deniskin yelled at Smereck, who is black, and then pantomimes to peel and eat a banana. He was kicked out of the game and the UHL announced disciplinary proceedings would be opened against Deniskin. “These situations are very difficult and I’m a big believer in standing up for what’s right. That’s why I’ve thought a lot about what’s coming for me in my career.” Smereck posted on Instagram. “As of now, I have decided that I will take personal leave from HC Donbass and will not play another game in the UHL until Andrei Deniskin is suspended and expelled from the league.” Smereck, 24, is from Detroit and is playing his first season abroad. He was formerly a member of the Arizona Coyotes Organization. Deniskin apologized on Instagram, saying it was “a gesture that someone might consider an insult in race”, that his emotions got the better of him and that “I respect all people, regardless of their race or nationality.” Luc Tardif, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement that the IIHF “condemns Deniskin’s actions in the strongest possible terms”. “There is no place for such a blatantly racist and unsportsmanlike gesture in our sport and in society,” the statement said. “This is a direct attack on the ideals and values ​​of our game, and we will ensure that all necessary investigations into ethical violations take place to ensure that this behavior is appropriately punished.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/32298845/us-born-player-vows-not-play-ukrainian-hockey-league-andrei-deniskin-banned-racist-gesture The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos