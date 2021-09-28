Wildcats Sweep ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. It was a historically dominant performance across the board for the Kentucky Wildcats at the 2021 ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships. Two-time ITA All-American Gabriel Diallo was crowned champion of the singles, while Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer earned the double crown of the competition. Diallo and his teammate from Kentucky Francois Musitelli who faced each other in Monday’s singles final secured a spot in the singles of the ITA National Fall Championships Nov. 4-7 in San Diego, where Lapadat and Mercer will compete in doubles. Diallo’s win was the fourth ITA Ohio Valley Regional Singles Championship in school history. Former teammates Eric Quigley (2009, 2010) and Alex Musialek (2011) claimed the Ohio Valley Region’s first three singles titles after the sport’s regional realignment in 2009. Lapadat and Mercer’s ITA Ohio Valley Regional Doubles Championship is the first of its kind in the program’s history. In addition to the Wildcats’ two championships in Monday’s main draw, Kentucky’s Jonathan Sorbo was crowned champion of the consolation class singles. In all, the Cats set a record 34-7 (.829) during the five-day event with participants from 22 teams from across the region. Diallo’s most seeded run to the last man in the 128-player singles tournament included three wins at number 9 seeds and two at number 16 seeds. Three of the last four players alive were in Kentucky blue, with ninth-seeded Musitelli beating fifth-seeded Lapadat 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. Ninth-seeded Lapadat and Mercer took victories against Nos. 2, 3 and 9 on their way to double glory in the 64-team tournament. After Sorbo dropped his first round match in the singles tie, Sorbo caught fire for six straight wins in the 64-entry consolation match. Ninth seeded doubles team Alexandre Leblanc and Ying-Ze Chen won three games in the 64-pair consolation series before dropping an 8-7(4) tiebreak to eventual champion and fellow No. 9 seed Shunsuke Mitsui and Angel Diaz of host Tennessee. Next, Kentucky will leave the court for a week before returning for the ITA All-American Championships October 4-10 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s tennis team, follow @UKMensTennison Twitter and facebook, @kentuckymen tennis on Instagram, and on the web at UKAthletics.com. MAIN PAY ONLY First round #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. Abe Wojtalik (Ball State) 6-1, 6-1

#16 JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. Kerim Hyatt (Chattanooga) 6-3, 6-2

#16 Patrick Fletchall (Indiana) beats. Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) 6-4, 6-4

#5 Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky) def. Thomas Brennan (Butler) 6-4, 6-3

#9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) def. Kyle Tang (Louisville) 6-3, 6-2

Alexandre Leblanc (Kentucky) def. Gonzalo Garcia Nieto (Lipskam) 6-3, 6-4 Second round #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. Emil Jankowski (IUPUI) 6-2, 6-2

Pau Fanlo (Memphis) defeats. #16 JJ Mercer (Kentucky) 6-2, 6-1

#5 Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky) def. Kamil Kozerski (IUPUI) 6-2, 6-1

#9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) def. Taisei Miyamoto (Belmont) 6-2, 6-3

Evzen Holis (Tennessee Tech) beats. Alexandre Leblanc (Kentucky) 6-3, 6-0 third round #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. #16 Rafael Tosetto (Tennessee Tech) 6-3, 6-4

#5 Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky) def. Conor Gannon (Tennessee) 6-0, 6-2

#9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) def. #16 Jeremy Taylor (Memphis) 7-6 (6), 6-2 fourth round #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. #16 Angel Diaz (Tennessee) 6-3, 6-4

#5 Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky) def. Diego Nava (Xavier) 6-2, 6-3

#9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) def. Macsen Sisam (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-0 Quarter-finals #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. #9 Joubert Klopper (Vanderbilt) 7-5, 6-2

#5 Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky) def. #9 Stijn Slump (Middle Tennessee) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

#9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) def. Evzen Holis (Tennessee Tech) 6-1, 6-4 Semi-finals #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. #9 Shunsuke Mitsui (Tennessee) 7-6(4), 6-1

#9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) def. #5 Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky) 6-4, 6-3 Last #1 Gabriel Diallo (Kentucky) def. #9 Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) 6-1, 6-2 DOUBLE MASTER LIST First round Sam Fischer/Jake Penny (Lipscomb) beats. #4 Gabriel Diallo / Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) 8-6

Jeremy Taylor/Pau Fanlo (Memphis) beats. #9 Alexandre Leblanc / Ying-Ze Chen (Kentucky) 8-2

#9 Joshua Lapadat / JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. Rohan Sachdev/Tomasz Dudek (Purdue) 8-3 Second round #9 Joshua Lapadat / JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. Yusuf Khamis/Francisco Lamas (East Tennessee State) 8-1 third round #9 Joshua Lapadat / JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. #2 Max Freeman/George Harwell (Vanderbilt) 8-2 Quarter-finals #9 Joshua Lapadat / JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. Carlos Vicente / Rafael Tosetto (Tennessee Tech) 8-1 Semi-finals #9 Joshua Lapadat / JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. #3 Pavel Motl/Stijn Slump (Middle Tennessee) 2-6, 7-6 (5), [10-7] Last #9 Joshua Lapadat / JJ Mercer (Kentucky) def. #9 Tomas Rodriguez/Peyton Gatti (Chattanooga) 6-2, 6-2 SINGLE CONSOLATION First round

Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) def. Vincent Knott (Northern Kentucky) 6-4, 6-1 Second round

Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) def. Connor Robb-Wilcox (Vanderbilt) 7-6 (7), 4-6, [13-11] third round

Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) def. Vince Orlando (Ball State) 3-6, 6-3, [10-6] Quarter-finals

Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) def. David Mizrahi (Louisville) 6-3, 6-1 Semi-finals

Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) def. Vikash Singh (Indiana) 6-2, 6-2 Last

Jonathan Sorbo (Kentucky) def. Stepan Holis (Central Tennessee) 7-5, 6-3 DOUBLE CONSOLATION First round Thiago Pernas/Juan Sebastian Zabala (East Tennessee State) beats. #4 Gabriel Diallo / Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) Walkover Second round #9 Alexandre Leblanc / Ying-Ze Chen (Kentucky) def. Gonzalo Garcia Nieto / Pedro Uribe (Lip Comb) 8-7 (4) Quarter-finals #9 Alexandre Leblanc / Ying-Ze Chen (Kentucky) def. Brett Winters/Cambell Nakayama (Xavier) 8-5 Semi-finals #9 Shunsuke Mitsui/Angel Diaz (Tennessee) beats. #9 Alexandre Leblanc / Ying-Ze Chen (Kentucky) 8-7 (4)

