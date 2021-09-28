Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Trade Value for RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, more

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is almost in the books. That means some managers may panic about their early results, while others are comfortably near the top of their class. As usual, the running back position remains vital to the team’s success with the usual top running backs performing well. However, some unexpected names have risen in the running back standings this season.

It is important to note that this is not an exact science and every competition is different. Know your league, your squad strengths and weaknesses, your league scoring system, and most importantly, the records of other managers in your league this season. Don’t expect a team that is at 3-0 to be willing to give up a star player. Don’t expect a team that is 0-3 to give up a star player for nothing. It is also good to remember people’s trading history. Some managers like to trade, while others avoid it at all costs.

Here’s a list of running backs you should trade and trade in your fantasy football leagues.

RBs to trade for in fantasy football

dolphins RB Myles Gaskin: RB32 in fantasy football leagues

Gaskin has had a rough start to the season and Tua Tagovailoas’ injury is not helping his case. However, he produces at the RB3 level as he slowly makes his way to the top of Miami’s running back group. Gaskins’ value may be low at the moment, but he could show up to provide RB2 value as the season progresses. Managers struggling to find a running back may be able to bring him in without giving much away.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: RB42 in fantasy football leagues

It was a rough start for fantasy managers with Elliott on the list. He has taken the back seat of Tony Pollard and it looks like Dallas will be using both players a lot. However, Elliott is able to turn things around late in the season and usually gets better as the year goes on. His value is currently low, so trading for him here could lead to a big reward.

Lions RB Jamaal Williams: RB13 in fantasy football leagues

Williams is currently a fringe RB1 in production depending on the number of teams in your league. He gets a lot of work in all phases of the game, even with the presence of DAndre Swift. Fantasy managers may be concerned about swapping for a running back on a committee, but Williams is one Swift injury away from taking over as a real workhouse back. Williams gives managers enough production in the timeshare to make it worth playing every week.

RBs to trade away in fantasy football

browns RB Kareem Hunt: RB6 in fantasy football leagues

Hunt delivers tremendous value despite being in a timeshare situation with Nick Chubb. He also gets work in the receiving game, but that volume should drop as the Browns get healthier at the position. Now is a good time for managers with Hunt to get multiple pieces back for the player if their situation calls for it.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: RB16 in fantasy football leagues

Patterson’s evolution has been something. He is now a hybrid running back and receiver, with the latter skills helping him see the field with the Falcons. Atlanta is going to play a lot from behind this season, which means extra points for Patterson. The Falcons will also be bad this season, which typically tends to hurt a player stock as the year goes on. There’s always a chance that the Falcons will be playing rookies late in the year to see what they’ve got, meaning Patterson’s worth diminishing every week. Try to get something back for him while the iron is hot.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: RB9 in fantasy football leagues

Gordon has been productive, even with rookie Javonte Williams splitting the ball from the backfield. The Broncos are 3-0 and leaning on their ground game, which bodes well for both running backs moving forward. However, the planning has been very favorable so far. Denver gets the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, Browns and Washington in the next five games. The season depends almost entirely on this five-game spell, and Gordon will likely be cleared up in at least three of those games. He is on a contract year and the Broncos have lined up his replacement. Williams is the player to have in goalkeeper and dynasty formats while Gordon may be the player to get rid of while his value is high.