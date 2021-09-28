Mid-Penn Conference Dandy Dozen Sees Representation From Every Hockey Division

The former Fab Five list has been expanded to include additional solid hockey programs in central Pennsylvania.

The Dandy Dozen ranks the top trending teams in the Mid-Penn conference regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order and previous ranking.

Here’s the Dandy Dozen as of September 28:

12. Susquehanna Township (Capital)

Kate Ferguson of Susquehanna Township Hockey at Fall Sports High School Media Day on August 1, 2019. Sean Simmers | [email protected]

Susquehanna Township comes into play. At least seven of his players have scored 4 goals this season, including Ava Waters; Kate Ferguson, 3 goals; and Abry Klinger, 3 goals. Ferguson led the most assists in the Mid-Penn Conference and has 10. Behind her is teammate Sarah Hendricks, 3. Hayley Campbell has a solid 17 saves in the backfield. Susquehanna Township is new on the list.

11. Bishop McDevitt (Colonial Division)

Bishop McDevitt’s hockey camp for the season in August. Maddi Donmoyer works the ball out of the defensive backfield.

Bishop McDevitts hockey team attracts the attention of other teams and earns some W’s. At least eight different players have scored so far this season. Among them is Delani Kulina, who has scored 3 goals. Maddi Donmoyer has reported 3 assists. Kalea Ferguson keeps it in the cage with 8 saves saved. Bishop McDevitt is new on the list.

10. East Pennsboro (Keystone Division)

Lauren Wentle (15) of East Pennsboro and Dakota Frebertshauser (23) of Northeastern battle for possession during the bottom half of a scrimmage played Monday afternoon at Panther Parkway Field in Enola. Matthew O’Haren | Especially for PennLivePennLive

With some of the most polished players in the Keystone Division, East Pennsboro doesn’t allow anyone to walk all over them. Senior Alison Buffington, who has committed to playing at St. Josephs University, tops the all-division goalscoring list of the Mid-Penn Conference. However, she is not alone. From the front to the back where you’ll find Alexa Johnson in cage, the Panthers give it their all in every game. Buffington has 9 goals; and, Asia Daskalakis, 6 goals. Assists: Kirstin Sconyers, 6; and Buffington, 4. Johnson has had 90 saves. The Panthers are new to the list.

9. State College (Commonwealth – Division)

Joelle Bartlett, State College, and Molly Best, Carlisle, fight for the ball as State College beats Carlisle 2-1, in overtime, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2021. Mark Pynes | [email protected]

The great thing about the 2021 State College team is that there are a lot of players standing up, according to coach Sharon Herlocher. Ten of the Little Lions have scored this season and six have scored game-winning goals in six of the teams’ victories. The whole positive yet competitive energy that this group of student-athletes brings day in and day out is just amazing to coach, Herlocher said. State College is new on the list.

8. Hershey (Keystone Division)

Hershey’s Emily Beitzer stops the ball in Palmyras’ 5-0 win over Hershey in high school hockey on September 20, 2021. Vicki Vellios Briner | Especially for PennLiveVicki Vellios Briner | Especially for PennLive

Hershey has gone through a learning curve this year. The team’s new coach, Savanna Lenker, is seemingly their biggest fan, supporting their growth to see the bigger picture on the pitch. Games against their biggest rivals, Lower Dauphin and Palmyra, Hershey was unable to score. But they do score. Top scorers: Roma Orris, 4 goals; Riley Welsch, 4 goals; Anne Gardner, 3 goals. Most assists: Roma Orris, 4; Cara Cronin, 3, and Anne Gardner, 3. Goalie Taryn Dinello had an impressive 38 saves. The team drops this week from number 5 on the Fab Five to number 8 on the extensive Dandy Dozen list.

7. Boiling Springs (Colonial Section)

Lexi Hanlin, pictured far right, celebrates with her teammates during preseason hockey practice in Boiling Springs. Photo: Jana Benscoter

The Bubblers were also among the teams that started the season slow due to a shortage of officials, but they are starting to find their way. Boiling Springs lost to their divisional rivals Northern, but the talent gap between them and the Polar Bears isn’t huge. Winners of their home tournament last weekend, Boiling Springs defeated both Greencastle-Antrim and East Pennsboro. In terms of scoring goals, Genna Bush has been ranked 3rd in recent games. The Bubblers are new to the list.

6. North York (colonial division)

Brynn Crouse of North York leads the hockey team into the 2021 season in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, August 20, 2021. Mark Pynes | [email protected]

The polar bears grind both offensively and defensively. Northerns players aren’t shy about putting points on the board: Abigail Simpson, 6 goals; Brynn Crouse, 5 goals; and Olivia Caperelli, 4 goals. To show they are a team, the players also add up the assists: Crouse, 5, and Olivia Morris, 4. Gwen Baublitz, her man in the cage, has logged 11 saves. All that action took place in the past week and a half. Boiling Springs is new to the list.

5. Central Dauphin (Commonwealth Division)

Central Dauphins Kaylee Zellers scores against Cumberland Valley in their high school hockey game in Cumberland Valley. September 14, 2021 Sean Simmers |[email protected]

Dropping one slot back to No. 5 from last week’s No. 4 position, the Rams remain contenders in 2021. Facing powerhouses like Palmyra, Central Dauphin has a few tweaks to match or dominate in a game vs. tested players. Scoring is no problem for the Rams as they have found the cage in every game they have played this fall. Central Dauphin also has a great record, with only one loss.

4. Mechanicsburg (Keystone Division)

Mechanicsburg’s Anne Manning takes the ball against Lower Dauphin in their high school hockey game in Mechanicsburg. September 22, 2021 Sean Simmers |[email protected]

Shutting down a violation right is no easy task. But a trio of Wildcats were able to pull it off against all of Lower Dauphin’s teams. Natalie Wilson, Alana Shimp and Gracyn Catalano made it look like they were dancing down their left side as they recaptured possession a handful of times and sent the ball back to their offending right side. Mechanicsburg is new to the list.

3. Cumberland Valley (Commonwealth Division)

Cumberland Valley celebrates a goal against Central Dauphin in their high school hockey game in Cumberland Valley. September 14, 2021 Sean Simmers |[email protected]

The Eagles continue to play quality hockey and keep them in third position for another week. Junior Sammi Blocher hangs at the top of the Mid-Penn Conference for the most goals scored in 2021. Complimented by senior KK Sauve, who adds up the assists, Cumberland Valley is gelling at the right time.

2. Palmyra (Keystone Division)

Riley Welsch of Hershey and Abby Mateer of Palmyra compete for the ball in Palmyras’ 5-0 victory over Hershey in high school hockey on September 20, 2021. Vicki Vellios Briner | Especially for PennLiveVicki Vellios Briner | Especially for PennLive

Creativity and simplicity combined with teamwork is one way to describe a hugely talented Palmyra team for 2021. Expect the Cougars to change some moves on Tuesday when they take on Lower Dauphin at home. The tough team of quick thinkers is also on a winning streak. Palmyra is No. 2 again this week.

1. Lower Dauphin (Keystone Division)

Lower Dauphins Brynn Shaffer celebrates a goal against Mechanicsburg in their high school hockey game in Mechanicsburg. September 22, 2021 Sean Simmers |[email protected]

The Falcons remain undefeated in 2021. Giving up only 4 goals, one of Lower Dauphin’s strengths is playing as one unit. The team has a big test Tuesday a second matchup against Palmyra. LD remains in the No. 1 spot as it has been for the past two weeks.