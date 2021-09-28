Hillsborough County – On Your Marks, Get Set 40th Tampa Bay Active Life Games Begin October 4th

Annual competition offers more than two dozen events for athletes aged 50 and over

The Active Life in Tampa Bay, an Olympic-style competition for athletes 50 and older, is back after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games begin on Monday, October 4 and continue through Tuesday, October 12.

The Games feature more than twenty competitions, including various athletic events, bowling, shuffleboard, dominoes, bunco, horseshoes, sack toss, tennis, golf, indoor pickleball, table tennis, billiards, darts and a talent show. Registration for the events is closed.

Mary May, 82, has competed in the Active Life Games, formerly the Tampa Bay Senior Games, for 12 years. This year she registered for six events.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Mary says. “You’re never too old to play. You get old if you don’t play.”

The 40th Annual Active Life Games are hosted by Hillsborough County in conjunction with the cities of Tampa and Temple Terrace, and Friends of the County Parks and Recreation. Successful participants qualify for the Florida Senior Games. in Fort Lauderdale in December.

Athletes compete within the five-year age ranges. Competitions are held at facilities in Hillsborough County.

Mary missed the Games when they were canceled last year. She enjoys the camaraderie as much as the competition. Still, she likes to win.

“I’m serious, but in a fun way,” she says.

Photo: Mary May, right, partying with Tina Ross at a previous Active Life Games.