US Open champion Emma Raducanu awards wildcard entry to Indian Wells





17-year-old Serena Williams won her first WTA singles title in Indian Wells more than 22 years ago, and Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu both went on to win their first singles titles at the same event here in the California desert. The three have won Grand Slams and have become the face of women’s tennis. This year, Indian Wells will have another rising star poised to take the BNP Paribas Open title in Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who was given a wild card entry to the event this week. The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event that attracted 475,372 visitors last time it was played, will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from October 4-17. The tournament expects to announce the remaining wildcard recipients for both singles and qualifiers on Friday. This will be Raducanu’s first time playing in Indian Wells, and like Williams and Andreescu, she could be the next teenager to win the award when she plays in the main draw for the first time. Raducanu (18) won the US Open in New York earlier this month, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam event in the Open Era and the first British woman to win a major since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. Raducanu will add some star power to a female field that will be without Williams, Osaka and the best Ash Barty. More:Senior Ash Barty withdraws from next week’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells More:2021 BNP Paribas Open tennis in Indian Wells: tickets, parking, schedule and more Raducanu’s run in New York will not soon be forgotten. Her WTA Tour debut came in June and she quickly attracted worldwide attention when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. At the US Open, Raducanu then defeated 10 higher-ranked opponents without dropping a set to win the championship, catapulting her over 100 places in the world rankings to world No. 22. Osaka and Andreescu, the last two winners of the women’s singles, were also unseeded. In 2018, it was a 20-year-old Osaka who did it and a year later it was an 18-year-old who matched the feat. Could Raducanu be next? Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at [email protected] and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.

