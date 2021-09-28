From cricket to politics, dramatic moments in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s career | India News

NEW DELHI: He was an athlete, an entertainer and now a politician. And whatever he has done, controversy and drama have been two of his staunchest followers. On Tuesday, long-turbaned Sardar, who once said, “I am a natural-born congressman,” stunned his party when he stepped down as Punjab Congress chief However, this isn’t the first time the cricketer turned politician has come into the limelight – for wrong or good reasons.

Here’s a look at some of the dramatic moments in sidhulife and career:

Smashing cricket debut

Sidhu burst onto the national stage in November 1983 when he made his debut for the Indian cricket team against the mighty West Indies in a test match played in Ahmedabad. He made his one-day international debut in 1987 against the formidable Australia in a World Cup match in Chennai. Sidhu scored an entertaining half-century, the first of four he scored in the tournament.

Sidhu-Azhar controversy

However, controversy followed Sidhu on the cricket pitch as well. In 1996, Sidhu stunned everyone when he returned in the midst of the team’s England tour. Differences with Captain Mohd Azharuddin were attributed to the sudden action. However, it was later reported that Sidhu was upset about certain words used by his captain. Former BCCI secretary Jaywant Lele wrote in his book that the language used by Azharuddin was common in Hyderabad, but being a North Indian Sidhu, he considered the words abusive.

‘Sixer Sidhu’

On the cricket pitch, another thing that kept Sidhu in the limelight was his ability to hit over the top sixes, especially against spin bowling. Sidhu’s mauling of the Australian great Shane Warne in a cricket series played in 1998 is part of cricket folklore. Towards the end of his career, Sidhu also showed a remarkable improvement in fielding, often delighting the crowd with his saves.

1988 road rage case

Even as he was garnering cricket glory, Sidhu was accused of a traffic altercation in 1988. Decades later, the Supreme Court acquitted him of the charge of culpable homicide that did not amount to murder, even when it convicted him of voluntarily causing pain under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. The highest court fined Sidhu without any jail time.

pun

Sidhu retired from cricket in 1999 but did not stay out of the limelight. He became a commentator, treating many to verses that he recited in no time in his uniquely funny style. The strapping sardar quickly became a TV personality when he started appearing in shows. He became a lead actor in the super hit Kapil Sharma show.

political debut

Making his political debut with the BJP, Sidhu became a Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar, defeating congressional veteran RL Bhatia. Interestingly, like his bete noire Amarinder Singh in 2014, Sidhu left his hometown of Patiala to fight against Amritsar and was victorious. Five years later, Sidhu won the seat again. This time, he defeated OP Soni, who is now the deputy prime minister of the state and his colleague in Congress.

Sidhu quits BJP

In 2016, Sidhu resigned from the BJP. While in the BJP, Sidhu was taught not to be on the best of terms with ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). In 2017, Sidhu decided to join the Congress led by Amarinder Singh and also became a minister in his government. Sidhu didn’t stay in the government for long and quit when Amarinder changed his portfolio. However, he did not give up and led a strong campaign that eventually saw his elevation as head of the state congress. As head of the state congress, he openly accused Amarinder Singh of non-performance.

Controversial visit to Pak

Another major controversy Sidhu ventured into was when he traveled to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the neighboring country’s prime minister, Imran Khan. It was in Pakistan that Sidhu embraced Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sparking new controversy.

Amarinder vs Sidhu

On September 20, Sidhu was back in the picture when Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab’s chief minister. When Amarinder Singh left the top job, he expelled Sidhu and said he would oppose any decision by Congress to make the cricketer the CM of the border state. Sidhu appeared to be in command and praised his party’s decision when Charanjit Singh Channi became the prime minister.

Resigning as PCC chief

On Tuesday, Sidhu dropped another bomb. Even before Channi’s government could settle down, he sent his resignation as leader of the state party to: Sonia Gandhi. The letter of resignation did not shed light on the reasons for his hasty action, but apparently he was angry about the selection and allocation of portfolios in the Channi cabinet.