Rethink the Rink Partnership creates results in ice hockey rink innovation | Stands

PITTSBURGH, September 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Pittsburgh Penguins, Covestro and Athletica Sport Systems today announced a state-of-the-art dashboard design installed on the Covestro Innovation Rink at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Not only is this prototype significantly safer for players, but it doesn’t interfere with normal puck play off the boards or around the boards. The new technology has been shown to provide up to 65% improvement in energy absorption when a player hits the boards using scientific tests of acceleration, power and impact.

The new dashboard design, now commercially available, is the first product designed in a unique collaboration between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Covestro (a global materials science company) and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) called “Rethink the Rink.” This: annual Make-a-thon project uses the technological innovation of CMU and its students combined with the high-tech materials science expertise of Covestro engineers and the game-winning insight of the Pittsburgh Penguins, to improve the safety of the game of hockey.

In the first year, the Make-a-thon at Carnegie Mellon focused on the design of the ice rink’s dashboard. Dashboards surround hockey rinks and are used as borders; by players playing pucks off the boards when making passes; and controlling other players in the boards to separate them from the puck. Hockey is the only major sport with a fixed board boundary, so when playing hockey, pucks and players make frequent contact with the boards, both at high speed and intensity.

The current board design has little or no “give” when a player comes into contact with it. Most ice rink designs have steel frame members, flush against a white high-density polyethylene board. Some older rinks still use wooden planks with a steel frame.

The winning student team’s concept has increased flexibility and movement with a new cladding material, comprising Covestro’s Makrolon polycarbonate sheets over a nominal 6″ aluminum frame that has been modified to allow for a polyurethane foam damping element between the new aluminum framing and the shelves. This polyurethane foam is made with Covestro raw materials. When hit with mass, but remain rigid when hit by pucks.

In other words, instead of hitting a solid steel wall, the newly designed boards absorb and disperse some of the impact when skated by a player, but remain rigid when a puck makes contact.

“Make-a-thon and the new hockey rink dasher board application is a testament to how we can combine materials science and leading minds to solve problems. It’s a great example of how innovation and collaboration come to life,” said Haakan Jonsson, Chairman and President of Covestro LLC. “This is a victory for the collaboration between the Pens, Covestro, Athletica Sport Systems and CMU. And we expect future Make-a-thons to deliver more safety improvements.”

The concept was prototyped and tested by dashboard manufacturer Athletica Sport Systems using a car stand. Tests on the system showed a significant increase in absorption at impact. criteria such as acceleration and force. Compared to the traditional steel frame design under the same impact characteristics, there is a 150%-450% increase in deflection, leading to energy absorption within the board system. This is a significant improvement and facilitates the distribution of the impact velocity by 40-50 milliseconds.

“Of Safety through innovation being our brand promise and as a Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the NHL, the AHL and USA Hockey, we were very interested in being involved in this endeavor,” said Andrew McRae, CEO of Athletica Sports Systems. “Our biggest differentiator is our ability to innovate and listen to our customers, so we’ve made the necessary changes to the original Rethink the Rink concepts to ensure the boards can be manufactured properly. worth seeing the new, safer board in action.”

Sections of the new board system have been installed on the Covestro Innovation Rink at the UPMC LemieuxSports Complex for use by amateur players and testing will continue to ensure consistency.

David Morehouse, President and CEO of the Penguins, said: “This is a great achievement that will make the game safer. It’s very exciting how Covestro, students from CMU, Athletica and the Pens came together to create a dashboard with a hard exterior. so that the puck behaves the same way, but also gives enough to reduce injuries when a person hits the boards during play. It’s literally a game changer in making the game safer.”

Watch this video of the new dasher board technology: https://www.nhl.com/penguins/video/pens-pulse-rethink-the-rink/t-277437428/c-5415105 Video courtesy of The Pittsburgh Penguins.

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is one of the leading manufacturers of performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, one of the largest polymer companies in the world with 2020 sales of 10.7 billion euros. The business activities are focused on the production of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of everyday life. The main segments served are automotive, construction, woodworking and furniture, electrical and electronics, and healthcare. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 33 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 16,500 people at the end of 2020.

Find more information on www.covestro.us

As regardsAthletica Sport Systems:

Athletica Sport Systems Inc., a leader in arena services, is a designer, manufacturer and installer of dashboard systems for hockey arenas and multisport athletic facilities, serving the professional, semi-professional and community end markets. headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario, the company also has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Vancouver, British Colombia. Athletica is the preferred supplier of rink equipment to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL) and USA Hockey. Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is a portfolio company of Fulcrum Capital Partners.

For more information on www.athletica.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial condition, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro’s public reports available at: www.covestro.com. The company disclaims any liability to update these forward-looking statements or to bring them into line with future events or developments.

