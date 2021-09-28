freshman movie recommendations – Palatinate

The freshman week is a chaotic time for everyone. You go to college, make new friends and live in a completely different city. Movies can be a great way to bond with common interests and the recommendations below are a testament to that. Whether you long for the comforts of a Richard Curtis classic, a movie that reminds you of home, or a heart-pounding horror to unite your new group of friends, there’s something for everyone!

Olivia Begley About time

It’s easy to imagine college life as a whirlwind of pre-drinks, clubbing, 9am lectures, repeat and while this may be the case for some people, it’s really worth taking some time to relax and get to know your new roommates during the freshman week . What better way to do that than with a bowl of popcorn and a good movie?

A romantic and family love story.

My top pick for movie recommendation is the 2013 rom-comAbout time, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Nighy and Rachel McAdams. This film tells the story of the unlucky in love, Tim, who discovers that the men in his family can travel back in time to relive the past and change their own actions, and he soon realizes that these are his chance to do the unthinkable… a girlfriend.About timeis whimsical without being unrealistic, funny without being slapstick and tells both a romantic and familial love story, watching the easy going dynamics of the Lake family as they go about their routine of table tennis, skimming rocks and having tea on Cornish beach every night perfectly antidote to freshman week homesickness that may creep in.

I can’t think of a better movie to settle down with your new roommates on a chilly evening in Durham.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis (the creator of films such as Four weddings and a funeral, Notting Hill, and love actually), As regards Time really hits the feel-good movie spot. I can’t think of a better movie to settle down with your new roommates on a chilly Durham evening. Towards the end of the film, Tim worries that the ability to travel back and relive each day might keep him from enjoying the beauty of everyday life, and he actively chooses to live each day. like he only gets one chance to do that. I think this is a pretty good way to look at your time as Durham students, it won’t be long before the real world comes calling, so make the most of every day here!

Fan Wang Internal affairs

When asked to base myself in movie recommendations, I will always suggest at least one Hong Kong movie, not only because the language and setting remind me of my hometown, but also because most Hong Kong movies deserve wider recognition for their production quality, sequences and plots.

The first choice that came to my mind is: Internal affairs, a crime-action thriller starring two legendary Hong Kong actors, Andy Lau and Tony Leung. It is also one of the great classics within the Hong Kong film canon. This movie is followed by two sequels that are simply named Internal Affairs II and Internal Affairs III, but I personally enjoyed the first movie in the series for its originality and compelling plot.

Hong Kong movies deserve wider recognition.

Internal affairs focuses on the story of two protagonists, a police officer who enters a triad and a member of the same triad who infiltrates the Hong Kong police. Both separate organizations are trying to gain advantages in intelligence over the other with their mole. What makes the plot so interesting to watch unfold is the tension between the characters and the dramatic sequences that are present throughout the film. All these factors make the film really entertaining to watch with friends during freshman week.

George Simms The woman in black

I don’t like horror movies. That’s not to say they aren’t well made, I just don’t like to be scared. It’s the same reason I don’t like roller coasters, skydiving, or the sound of someone knocking on my window at 4am when I live on the fifth floor. But ten days after my Durham experience, against my better character, I was one of eight freshmen crammed into a dark and very clear single room, with James WatkinsThe woman in blackplaying on a laptop on the floor.

It’s no psychological secret that going through shared trauma can bring people together. While I wouldn’t exactly call The woman in black traumatic, being scared of the same thing for two hours, certainly helped bring my friendship group together.

It was also a great way to learn a little more about people. We saw who went for the ‘Im too hard to be fear’ approach, who was too dramatic, who was a real movie buff and who just loved horror movies. We heard who had a real bloodcurdling scream and who howled more at the jump scares.

If you watch it with people you barely know, you let your guard down and you’re just scared for a few hours.

Whatever you think of horror movies, they take us out of our comfort zone. Their selling point is the uneasy tension they create, that monster under your bed worrying about what’s going to happen. And if you’re watching it with people you barely know, you let your guard down and you’re just scared for a few hours together. It can help you learn just a little bit more about each other and see how you all function in an environment that you probably won’t find anywhere else.

Illustration: Sophie Inkester