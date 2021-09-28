The Opening Kickoff (Part I): Gators DT Antonio Valentino, 5 Questions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Antonio Valentino was in his second season with Penn State and made his first career start when the Nittany Lions faced Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl after the 2018 season. Meanwhile, Kentucky quarterback starts Will Levis was a redshirt freshman and a teammate of Valentino’s that season.

Three years later, the former lifting partners will face each other in line as the No. 11-ranked Gators (3-1, 1-0) play their first conference road game of the season against the undefeated Wildcats (4-0, 2-0).

In his first season with the Gators, the 6-foot-3, 312-pound Valentino gave his UF teammates some information about Levis, a graduate transfer in his first season as Kentucky’s starter. Levis threw 902 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions to help the Wildcats make a 4-0 start for the second time under head coach. Mark Stoops.

Back to that Kentucky-Penn State Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats won 27-24 as Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

“Unfortunately, if you look at the game, they walked all over us,” Valentino said after Monday night’s practice. “They were the better team that day and they deserved it.”

The Gators and head coach Dan Mullen may relate. Earlier in the 2018 season, Mullen’s first as Florida head coach Snell rushed 175 yards when the Wildcats broke a 31-game losing streak against UF.

Florida has won back-to-back games against Kentucky since that night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and will try to make it three in a row at Kroger Field on Saturday night. Fast is long gone, but the Wildcats can still move the ball on the ground with junior file Chris Rodriguez Jr. leading the SEC in rushing yards (522) after four games.

Valentino and Levis get a chance to catch up before the game, but after kick-off the former team-mates will be in the middle of the action, while the chatty Valentino lends Levis a sympathetic ear.

Here’s a Q&A with Valentino:

Q: What do you remember playing Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl?

Antonio Valentino

A: I was hoping someone would bring this up. Yes, that was my first start in college. It’s kind of weird how things, how things end up when you think about it. Short story, I have an uncle who lives in Orlando, and one time I drove up to his house and drove past the Citrus Bowl Stadium where we played them, and I just texted my mom. I was like, ‘I was a little crazy how my first start is in the state of Florida and now my senior year of college playing ball is here too.’ I think they have an identity that they want to hold on to because when we played against them, they had Benny Snell at the helm. That’s an NFL running back and an SEC offensive line. I think they still have an identity that they hold on to running the ball. Of course they are very good at that. You can still see the mentality because that was really the first offensive line I played against, they were really chippy and vocal. I was like, ‘I like this.’ You know me, I like to talk a lot, so I think I like football so much. I like to talk. It’s just fun. That’s just part of the fun of the game for me.

Q: What have you seen of Kentucky on film and how does their action play affect your game plan?

A: Play-action and all that really only works if you can make the run. So, of course, first with football, playing a defensive line is stop the run. You must earn the right to chase down the passerby first. So we just have to keep an eye out, do our job, play good defense and make our plays when they come to us, and I think we’ll be fine.

Q: Has Levis always eaten bananas with the peel?

A: Okay, look, I’ve never seen that. So I knew Levis was really a freak because one winter we lifted together. He was my hitchhiker partner, but I didn’t know he ate bananas like that. When I saw it on Twitter I thought, ‘Bro, what are you doing man?’ But I told the guys in meetings today, I told the D-Line in meetings today, a little bit about what I know about him, and my biggest thing was Will’s mindset. He is not so easily upset. He is very strong-willed, very strong in his mind. He is very physical as a quarterback. If he runs the ball, at least from what I remember, he runs the ball and he has the choice of going around you or going through you, he will try to go through you.

Q: What about the hot-wing competition you would have with teammate? Desmond Watson ?

A: Oh, so I’m glad you say that. Me and Des stopped at the venue about 15-20 minutes early. Des gets a call and they say, ‘Hey man, they’re out of chicken wings,’ are you all out of chicken wings? We had to cancel and it was supposed to be this Sunday but I had another event to do. I’m not really good with super hot food. For example, I get annoyed with hot food when you stop tasting things and it’s just pain.

Q: What do you think of playing the first SEC road game for what is expected to be a large audience in Kentucky?

A: Every time we had to go to Iowa City at night, I didn’t think it was going to be crazy. Like my first time in 2017, I didn’t think it was going to get crazy. It doesn’t matter how big your stadium is. It matters what your electricity looks like in the stadium. I think ‘The Swamp’ is a few thousand seats away from Beaver Stadium, but I have a feeling it’s more. Beaver Stadium is more overwhelming because it’s like, ‘Yo, this stadium never seems to end.’ But ‘The Swamp’ kind of feels like it’s a living organism. It’s like it’s floating above the sky. You know what I mean? It’s floating above the ground or something like that. I like going to hostile environments. I kind of feel like the villain walking in somewhere.