Blues introduces Youth Hockey Day



NS. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues proudly announced on Saturday that First Community Credit Union will be the team’s official youth hockey partner. In conjunction with the announcement, the Blues and First Community Credit Union hosted Youth Hockey Day at the Centene Community Ice Center on September 25. To celebrate the day and recognize the bright future of the partnership, the Blues and First Community Credit Union participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Youth Hockey Day consisted of multiple sessions of all of the team’s programs throughout the day, including Girls Development Hockey, Try Hockey For Free, and Little Blues. Since 2016, the Little Blues program has introduced hockey to more than 3,000 new players and is set to add 1,600 more this year alone. “Aligning with First Community, a company that shares our beliefs in the benefits of our great sport, will make a difference in our investment in youth hockey and fuel rapid growth in the St. Louis metro area,” said Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman . “The future of our game lies in our youth, and it takes a dedicated presentation partner like First Community Credit Union to be forward-thinking and committed to our mission to make hockey accessible and enjoyable for kids across our region.” “First Community is all about families and helping them live their best lives,” said Glenn D. Barks, president and CEO of First Community Credit Union. “We chose to partner with the Blues as a sponsor of Blues Youth Hockey because we believe in what they do. Inexpensive, learn-to-play programs give more children the opportunity to be a part of hockey and the fastest to enjoy sport in the city. And that’s what it’s about for us.”

