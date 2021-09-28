NFL Football Pool, Pick’em, Office Pool, Trust Picks: Back the Titans in Week 4, 2021





Divisional rivalries always add intensity, and the Week 4 NFL schedule features several such fights. bears vs. Lions, Cardinals vs. Rams, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Chargers vs. Raiders will all be crucial matchups, but rivalry games can make it even more challenging to compete in your rosters from Week 4 NFL office pools. These teams know each other well, so which teams should you pick with your NFL trust pool picks? The Rams are the top favorites in those divisional matchups, with Los Angeles preferred six over Arizona at Caesars Sportsbook, but does that mean you have to back the home team in your Week 4 NFL picks? With a week-to-week only starting in week 6, it’s another loaded 16-game slate, so which other teams should you select with your NFL pool picks? Before making your NFL predictions, you should: check out week 4 NFL football pool selections of SportsLine’s proven model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen nearly $7,900 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went down a blistering 24-14 on the top-rated NFL picks last season, bringing in over $800. The model also enters the 2021 season with an incredible run of 123-81 on the top rated NFL Picks dating from the 2017 season. More importantly for NFL players in the trust pool, the model has also been in the top 10 on NFLickWatch for four of the past five years. direct NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that period. Anyone who has followed it is far away. Now the model has simulated the entire week 4 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated optimal NFL pick’em plays.Go to SportsLine to see them. Top Predictions for NFL Office Pools in Week 4 One of the model’s best week 4 NFL predictions: Tennessee sails past the New York Jets and takes a comfortable win at home as the 7.5-point favorite. After a disappointing performance against the Cardinals to open the season, the Titans responded with an overtime win over the Seahawks and then a win over the Colts last week. Derrick Henry has found his stride on the winning streak, rushing 63 times for 295 yards and scoring three while adding nine catches for 86 yards. The Titans’ defense has seemingly gotten better by the week, coming off a performance in which they kept the Colts within 265 yards of total offense and just 16 points. They’re going up against a Jets offense averaging just 4.1 yards per game and 6.7 points per game over three weeks. The model projects Henry rushing more than 100 yards and scoring a touchdown more often than not. The Titans’ defense records an average of three sacks and forces a few turnovers, leading the Titans to win in nearly 80 percent of the simulations with an expected final score of 28-16. How to Make Squads for NFL Office Pools in Week 4 The model also called on every other week 4 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Broncos vs. Ravens and 49ers vs. seahawks. It also calls for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model’s NFL pool picks here. So who should you pick in every week 4 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite is going down hard? Visit SportsLine now for optimal selections of NFL office pools, all of the advanced computing model that has been in the Top 10 on direct picks for the past five years and has achieved an excellent 123-81 on top-ranked picks since 2017 .

