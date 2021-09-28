Sports
Tickets, parking, schedule and more
After 31 months, professional tennis is about to return to Indian Wells.
The BNP Paribas Open, usually held in March, was canceled in 2020 due to the global spread of the coronavirus. The 2021 event was then postponed for seven months to allow for a widespread vaccination rollout.
Now, more than two years since the last time professional tennis was played in the desert, the 47th annual BNP Paribas Open will take place October 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The event is the largest combined two-week WTA and ATP tournament outside of the four Grand Slams, and the most attended WTA Premier Mandatory and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world. The turnout in 2019 was 475,372 over two weeks.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event:
Vaccination mandatory
Those planning to attend the 2021 BNP Paribas Open must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The tournament offers three quick steps to prepare for showing a vaccination certificate when you arrive at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
1. Download the CLEAR app on your mobile phone.
2. Complete the vaccine information upload.
3. Be ready with your cell phone when you arrive at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The BNP Paribas Open does not check physical vaccination cards at the entrance gate, although individuals will be available to assist cardholders in the entry process if required.
In accordance with the Indian Wells Tennis Garden entry requirement, children 12 years and older must present valid proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19. At this time, children under the age of 12 are not allowed access to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Important data
October 4-6: Qualifying
Oct 4 WTA main draw announced in Stadium Plaza around 4 pm
5th of October: Main table ATP announced in Stadium Plaza around 4 p.m
Oct 6: The main tournaments start for the women
October 7: The main tournaments start for the men
October 14-16: Semi-finals
October 16-17: Doubles and singles final
The tournament will run every day until the singles final on Sunday, October 17.
True
All matches are played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden:
78-200 Miles Avenue, Indian Wells, California 92210.
WHO
The best Novak Djokovic will headline, with Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, who won the gold medal in Tokyo, completing the top of the men’s draw.
Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, defending doubles champion of BNP Paribas Open, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and defending champion Bianca Andreescu round out the top of the women’s field.
Several other big names, such as US Coco Gauff and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, are also expected.
Among the big names not on the program are Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka, Ash Barty and Soia Kenin.
tickets
To buy tickets online, visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/tickets/
To purchase tickets over the phone, call 1-800-999-1585 Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm
Television
Matches are broadcast live on Tennis Channel and ESPN. Televised matches begin on October 8, with morning sessions starting at 11 a.m. PT and evening sessions at 6pm PT. You can also stream matches live via the Tennis TV app.
Parking
General and ADA parking at Miles Ave. costs $25 per day per car.
Valet parking is accessible from Washington Street through Gate 2 on the east side of the venue. This service is only available to Front Box and Club Suites Series ticket holders.
VIP Self-Park is accessible from Warner Trail through Gate 9 on the north side of the site. This service is only available to Box Suites Series cardholders.
The pick-up and drop off areas for Taxis, Uber, Lyft and Ride Share are located at the entrance to the North Gate, accessible through Bicycle Parking is also available at the entrances to the North, South and East Gates, accessible through Gate 10 at Warner Trail .
Eat Drink
There are several restaurants and bars in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
- In Stage 1 there is Wolfgang Pucks Spago, which combines unparalleled trackside views with world-class dining.
- The world famous Nobu is located in Stadium 2 and offers fresh sushi and seafood from the famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa.
- With over 50 televisions, The Sports Bar is another place to watch matches, have a drink or eat during matches.
Over 20 other restaurants, bars and dining options are available in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The favourites
Djokovic, a five-time winner of Indian Wells, is the top-ranked player in the men’s draw, winning three of four Grand Slam singles titles this year. He is the clear favorite among the men, but Daniil Medvedev who prevented Djokovic from completing the Grand Slam by beating him at the US Open is also in the field.
On the woman’s side, it’s much more difficult. Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked woman, has withdrawn from the event. She probably would have been the favourite. That means Sabalenka or Andreescu are likely to be the favourites. Both won here last time, with Sabalenka winning the doubles and Andreescu the singles, and they will have one of the best players and be familiar with playing in Stage 1 at night. That could make a difference.
The grid
Monday October 4:Qualifying Creatures at 11am Admission is Free
Tuesday October 5:Qualification continues at 11am Admission is free
Wednesday 6 October:Men’s/Women’s First Round Qualification
Thursday 7 October:First round men and women
Friday October 8:Second round men and women
Saturday 9 October:Second round men and women
Sunday October 10:Second/third round men and women
Monday 11 October:Third round men and women
Tuesday October 12:Men’s third round/Women’s round of 16
Wednesday 13 October:Round of 16 men/women’s quarter-finals
Thursday 14 October:Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals
Friday October 15:Men’s quarter-finals/women’s semi-finals
Saturday October 16:Men’s semi-finals and doubles/women’s finals final
Sunday October 17:Men’s and women’s singles final
*All day sessions start at 11am; evening sessions start at 6pm.
|
