Exclusive: Seattle’s New Hockey Beacon





Starting an NHL franchise from scratch takes an incredible amount of work, from the names to the uniforms to the selection of the team itself. The Seattle Kraken have officially taken to the ice in the NHL with the franchise playing its first pre-season games this week, but the organization has been busy elsewhere as well. The home games of the Kraken are played in Climate Pledge Arena, but the team has also built a brand new practice facility and we have been given an exclusive look. The aesthetics and finish in the building are very cool, but there was also a greater purpose in mind with the Kraken. “We felt we needed not only a practice facility for the team, but also a home for hockey in Seattle,” said Lance Lopes, executive VP and general counsel for the Kraken. “Believe it or not, there were no ice rinks within the city limits.” That may sound shocking, but given how expensive real estate is in Seattle, it makes sense for a city that hasn’t had an NHL team until now (the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds play just south of the city in Kent, Washington). Seattle real estate is still expensive — even more so than ever, in fact — signifying a big bet on Kraken ownership in finding a place near both a freeway and public transportation, something Lopes emphasized and reiterated. by the team’s GM. “Thanks to our property, it would have been easy to put one layer of ice in front of the team, but they put three to make it a community building where people can learn to skate or learn to play, or figure skate,” said Ron Francis. . “It’s seven miles north of Climate Pledge and I haven’t seen the others, but I think I can safely say this is the best practice facility in the league.” As Francis mentioned, Kraken Community Iceplex does indeed have three ice shelves, not to mention an emergency health center, 14 locker rooms, and a Starbucks. The coffee giant, famously native to the city, actually bought the naming rights to the practice facility, but did so while insisting that the rink be named after the team, not the sponsor (where was this logic when Jobing.com negotiated with the coyotes?). And the Iceplex has even more on the horizon: The team is about a month away from opening a 300-person bar and grill in the hockey-themed building overlooking two of the three pads, including the team ice rink. “We wanted to plant a flag,” Lopes said. “We wanted the facility to serve as a beacon for Seattle hockey.” And the first reviews were positive. “Even the dressing rooms are incredible and state-of-the-art,” said Kraken goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. “It makes it fun to be here. As a player, this is a great facility.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/exclusive-seattles-new-beacon-for-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos