Leaving Pakistan’s UK tour caused financial losses, disappointment: Qureshi tells UK





LONDON, Sep 28 (APP): Foreign Secretary Shah Mahmood Qureshi met on Tuesday with British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in which he conveyed Pakistan’s disappointment over the UK Cricket Board’s decision to cancel Pakistan’s trip. Not only had this caused financial losses for the Pakistan cricket council, but also deeply disappointed millions of cricket fans, said the Foreign Secretary who is currently in the UK. The Secretary of State congratulated Secretary Truss on her appointment and said he looked forward to working closely with her to materialize the mutual desire of both sides to take bilateral relations to the next level. It has been agreed to work on roadmaps in several areas of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Qureshi informed his British counterpart about Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities. Despite a minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan was one of the hardest hit countries and was considered one of the most climate sensitive countries. He briefed Minister Truss on the steps Pakistan is taking on climate mitigation and adaptation, including Prime Minister Imran Khans’ initiative of a 10-billion-tree tsunami. on #Afghanistan I shared our immediate concern to avert a humanitarian disaster. Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor and is expanding all possible aid. Urges the international community to cooperate constructively with the Afghan authorities and not to repeat past mistakes. https://t.co/UciM2ZvW4z — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshipPTI) September 28, 2021 Minister Truss praised Pakistan’s climate credentials and stated that the UK looked forward to Prime Minister Imran Khans’ participation in COP-26 to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November this year. In addition to detailed discussions on the full range of bilateral relations, both sides also discussed the regional situation. While lauding the recent debate in the British House of Commons on the human rights situation in illegally occupied Indian Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Secretary informed his British counterpart about human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. He hoped the UK would play its part in this regard. A file was also shared containing evidence of more than 3,000 war crimes committed by the Indian occupation forces. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets with United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Minister Liz Truss MP along with their delegations at FCDO in London. Foreign Secretary Qureshi briefed his British counterpart on the situation in Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s hopes and expectations of the dispensation in Kabul. Qureshi said Pakistan’s immediate concern was to avert a humanitarian disaster. Pakistan had set up a humanitarian corridor and provided all possible aid to the Afghan people. Pakistan had also facilitated the evacuation of a large number of foreign nationals and Afghans who wanted to leave. Pakistan was ready to act as a hub for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he added. Qureshi urged the international community not to repeat past mistakes and to cooperate constructively with the Taliban. The Foreign Secretary invited Minister Truss to visit Pakistan in connection with the 5th Review Session of the Enhanced Pakistan-UK Strategic Dialogue, which she accepted. The meeting is the second time in a month that the two sides have met at the level of foreign ministers.

