Marcas Grant’s 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 4





The third week was the charm for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After many missed connections between MVS and Aaron Rodgers in the first two weeks, the Packer pitch-and-catch pair finally closed the connection with the 49ers last Sunday. Most of Green Bay’s passing work will still be funneled to Davante Adams, but perhaps there is a second recipient worthy of attention. Valdes-Scantling will have greater appeal in DFS formats, although managers in deeper season formats could make a swing. The Steelers Secondary has gotten into some of the NFL’s best passes early in the season and looked worse for wear. This week won’t be easier. When Sam Darnold was quarterback with the Jets, closing receivers were the order of the day. With Zach Wilson leading the charge, not much has changed. Nearly 30% of Wilson’s attempts have gone to the slot machine. It’s also where four of his seven interceptions took place, but we won’t focus on that. It’s a big reason why Braxton Berrios is the top receiver of the Jets. The appeal of Berrios comes from its amount of targets, as the Jets are not currently in the big game world. However, the secondary Titans have been generous this year. Could this be the week when Gang Green takes gold? Notwithstanding the previous paragraph, the Titan’s DST has some appeal in week 4. The first few weeks of the season have shown that streaming defense against rookie quarterbacks is a good fantasy business model. Streaming against Wilson and his leading seven picks was particularly lucrative. The Jets have given away an average of four points more per game on fantasy defense than the next closest team. (Hi, Falcons!) Since we start with starting quarterbacks, the Bengal DST looks like a tasty option against Trevor Lawrence and the struggling Jaguars attack. You know those seven interceptions I mentioned for Wilson? Well, Lawrence has matched them. He also plays behind an attacking line that so far does not please him. Cincinnati made life miserable for Roethlisberger and the Steelers last week. It should do the same, and more, with Jacksonville on Thursday.

