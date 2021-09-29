Men’s and women’s tennis bring home tournament titles Annenberg Media





Last weekend, both men’s and women’s tennis took part in tournaments and brought back titles. The men played at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens, Georgia and the women played at the Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, North Carolina. No. 68 Stefan Dostanic led the Trojans with two wins in singles and one win in doubles over the weekend. He defeated No. 20 Matej Vocel (Ohio State) 7-6 (5), 6-4 and No. 58 Siem Woldeab (Texas) 7-5, 7-5. The two wins over ranked opponents made him the singles champion. Stefan is really coming into his own in trying to perpetuate himself as a top player in the country, said head coach Brett Masi. This is Dostanics’ second consecutive tournament title, after winning the Battle of the Bay last weekend. He shows he can compete at that level, Masi said, adding that Dostanic has the competitive drive to be one of the best players in the country. Freshman Peter Makk had two singles victories over ranked opponents. He defeated No. 99 JJ Tracy (Ohio State) 6-1, 7-6 (4) and No. 23 Hamish Stewart (Georgia) 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5. Makk also added a double win with Bradley Frye over Texas Woldeab and Cleeve Harper 8-6. In the doubles, the Trojans swapped their pairs, including splitting Dostanic and Bradley Frye, who rank 17th in the country. We know Bradley and Stefan are a good doubles team… we had to see what the others could do, said Masi. Masi went on to explain that when other players play with Dostanic and Frye, they also have the opportunity to learn and grow their doubles for the future. This included Ryder Jackson and Paul Barretto playing together for the first time, beating Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder (Georgia) 8-6 this weekend. Masi said the two played well and have great chemistry. They learned very well on the field because they never played together. In the women’s race, No. 56 Eryn Cayetano won both the singles and doubles championships in her flight. She defeated two ranked opponents in the tournament, including a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 23 Alana Smith (NC State). After a three-set victory over Daria Frayman (Princeton) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, in the semifinals, Cayetano had a walkover in the final to win her first title as a Trojan Horse. It was super exciting, Cayetano said, but I’m also very happy to share the moment with the three teammates who went with me. In addition to Cayetano, number 18 Salma Ewing defeated Emma Jackson (Duke) 6-3, 6-3 and number 102 Brianna Shvets (Princeton) 7-5, 6-2, before reaching the quarter-finals 5-7, 2-6. fell . In the singles B main draw, Snow defeated Han Marcelina Podlinska (OU) 6-1, 7-5 and Amelia Rejecki (NCSU) 6-4, 6-1 before falling to the quarterfinals. The Trojans won both doubles, with Ewing and Han winning flight C/D and Cayetano in combination with Grace Piper winning flight E/F. Ewing and Han defeated Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson (Miami) in the final 6-4. Cayetano and Piper defeated Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff (Ohio State) 6-0 in the final. This was Cayetano and Pipers’ second tournament together and their first title. Cayetano believes the pair were able to succeed thanks to their trust in each other and constant energy on the field. This weekend, the men and women will both compete in the ITA All-American Championships. The men play in Tulsa, OK and the women play in Charleston, SC.

