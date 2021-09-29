These field hockey players have filled in the statistics from September 28th





Remark: All statistics are compiled based on information reported by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please login to njschoolsports and make adjustments. Stat totals are by games played and reported as of September 27. GOALS ASSISTANTS POINTS 57-Talia Schenck, Lawrence 50-Ryleigh Heck, East 37-Molly Catchpole, Mount St Mary 29-Krista Lilienthal, Pompton Lakes 29-Izzy Bianco, East 27-Olivia Fraticelli, Toms River North 25-Katarina Villa, St. John Vianney 24-Abigail Slama, Lakeland 24-Kendall Roberts, Rancocas Valley 23-Megan Normile, New Egypt 23-Cait Lutz, West Essex 23-Maggie McCrae, Shore 21-Olivia Weir, Princeton 21-Mackenzie Hart, Regional Central 21-Jenna Gray, Egg Harbor 20-Alyson Soy, Barnegat 20-Maddie Malfa, Shore 20-Caitlin Nicholls, Haddon Heights 20-Caroline DeKenipp, Point Pleasant Boro 20-Alex Senior, Bishop Eustace 20-Lily Harlan, Stuart Day 19-Tyler Argilagos, Rumson-Fair Haven 19-Chloe Cuzzupe, Woodstown 19-Taylor Moore, Raritan SAVES GOALS FOR 67-East 63-Lawrence 58-Shore 56-Camden Catholic 56-point pleasant Boro 52-Rancocas Valley 48-West Essex 48-Ocean Township 48-Mount St Mary 47-Rumson-Fair Haven 45-Hammonton 45-Oak Knoll 45-Central Regional 43-Egg Harbor 41-Pompton Lakes 41-Wall 40-Lakeland 40-St. John Vianney 39-Princeton 39-Wayne Valley 39-Barnegat 39-Woodstown 37-North Hunterdon 36-Haddon Heights GOALS AGAINST Mine. 5GP 0-Princeton 1-Kingsway 1-Northern Highlands 2-point pleasant Boro 2-West Essex 2-Wall 2-Lakeland 2-East Brunswick 3-Central City South 3-Lenape Valley 4-Ocean City 5-Rumson Fair Haven 5-Pompton Lakes 5-Woodstown 5-Southern 5-St. Joseph (Hamm.) 5-Florence 5-St. Rose 5-Free Twp. 5-Madison 5-Metuchen 6-Shore 6-Mount St Mary 6-Oak Knoll 6-North Hunterdon 6-Glen Ridge 6-Randolph 6-Cranford 6-Hillsborough 6-Boonton 6-Mount St. Dominic TARGET DIFFERENTIAL 60-eastern 54-point pleasant Boro 52-Shore 51-Lawrence 48-Camden Catholic 46-West Essex 44-Rancocas Valley 42-Rumson-Fair Haven 42-Mount St Mary 39-Princeton 39-Wall 39-Oak Knoll 38-Lakeland 36 Pompton Lakes 35-Egg Port 34-Woodstown 34-Ocean Twp. 33-Central Regional 32-St. John Vianney 32-Hammonton 31-North Hunterdon 30-Ocean City 29-Kingsway 29-Barnegat 28-Haddon Heights Grab the HS sports newsletter here. Brian Bobal can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow Brian on Twitter @BrianBobal and on Instagram @BrianBobalHS. Like it NJ.com High school sports on facebook.

