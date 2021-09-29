Connect with us

These field hockey players have filled in the statistics from September 28th

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

 


Remark: All statistics are compiled based on information reported by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please login to njschoolsports and make adjustments. Stat totals are by games played and reported as of September 27.

GOALS

ASSISTANTS

POINTS

57-Talia Schenck, Lawrence

50-Ryleigh Heck, East

37-Molly Catchpole, Mount St Mary

29-Krista Lilienthal, Pompton Lakes

29-Izzy Bianco, East

27-Olivia Fraticelli, Toms River North

25-Katarina Villa, St. John Vianney

24-Abigail Slama, Lakeland

24-Kendall Roberts, Rancocas Valley

23-Megan Normile, New Egypt

23-Cait Lutz, West Essex

23-Maggie McCrae, Shore

21-Olivia Weir, Princeton

21-Mackenzie Hart, Regional Central

21-Jenna Gray, Egg Harbor

20-Alyson Soy, Barnegat

20-Maddie Malfa, Shore

20-Caitlin Nicholls, Haddon Heights

20-Caroline DeKenipp, Point Pleasant Boro

20-Alex Senior, Bishop Eustace

20-Lily Harlan, Stuart Day

19-Tyler Argilagos, Rumson-Fair Haven

19-Chloe Cuzzupe, Woodstown

19-Taylor Moore, Raritan

SAVES

GOALS FOR

67-East

63-Lawrence

58-Shore

56-Camden Catholic

56-point pleasant Boro

52-Rancocas Valley

48-West Essex

48-Ocean Township

48-Mount St Mary

47-Rumson-Fair Haven

45-Hammonton

45-Oak Knoll

45-Central Regional

43-Egg Harbor

41-Pompton Lakes

41-Wall

40-Lakeland

40-St. John Vianney

39-Princeton

39-Wayne Valley

39-Barnegat

39-Woodstown

37-North Hunterdon

36-Haddon Heights

GOALS AGAINST

Mine. 5GP

0-Princeton

1-Kingsway

1-Northern Highlands

2-point pleasant Boro

2-West Essex

2-Wall

2-Lakeland

2-East Brunswick

3-Central City South

3-Lenape Valley

4-Ocean City

5-Rumson Fair Haven

5-Pompton Lakes

5-Woodstown

5-Southern

5-St. Joseph (Hamm.)

5-Florence

5-St. Rose

5-Free Twp.

5-Madison

5-Metuchen

6-Shore

6-Mount St Mary

6-Oak Knoll

6-North Hunterdon

6-Glen Ridge

6-Randolph

6-Cranford

6-Hillsborough

6-Boonton

6-Mount St. Dominic

TARGET DIFFERENTIAL

60-eastern

54-point pleasant Boro

52-Shore

51-Lawrence

48-Camden Catholic

46-West Essex

44-Rancocas Valley

42-Rumson-Fair Haven

42-Mount St Mary

39-Princeton

39-Wall

39-Oak Knoll

38-Lakeland

36 Pompton Lakes

35-Egg Port

34-Woodstown

34-Ocean Twp.

33-Central Regional

32-St. John Vianney

32-Hammonton

31-North Hunterdon

30-Ocean City

29-Kingsway

29-Barnegat

28-Haddon Heights

