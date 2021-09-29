Sports
These field hockey players have filled in the statistics from September 28th
Remark: All statistics are compiled based on information reported by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please login to njschoolsports and make adjustments. Stat totals are by games played and reported as of September 27.
GOALS
ASSISTANTS
POINTS
57-Talia Schenck, Lawrence
50-Ryleigh Heck, East
37-Molly Catchpole, Mount St Mary
29-Krista Lilienthal, Pompton Lakes
29-Izzy Bianco, East
27-Olivia Fraticelli, Toms River North
25-Katarina Villa, St. John Vianney
24-Abigail Slama, Lakeland
24-Kendall Roberts, Rancocas Valley
23-Megan Normile, New Egypt
23-Cait Lutz, West Essex
23-Maggie McCrae, Shore
21-Olivia Weir, Princeton
21-Mackenzie Hart, Regional Central
21-Jenna Gray, Egg Harbor
20-Alyson Soy, Barnegat
20-Maddie Malfa, Shore
20-Caitlin Nicholls, Haddon Heights
20-Caroline DeKenipp, Point Pleasant Boro
20-Alex Senior, Bishop Eustace
20-Lily Harlan, Stuart Day
19-Tyler Argilagos, Rumson-Fair Haven
19-Chloe Cuzzupe, Woodstown
19-Taylor Moore, Raritan
SAVES
GOALS FOR
67-East
63-Lawrence
58-Shore
56-Camden Catholic
56-point pleasant Boro
52-Rancocas Valley
48-West Essex
48-Ocean Township
48-Mount St Mary
47-Rumson-Fair Haven
45-Hammonton
45-Oak Knoll
45-Central Regional
43-Egg Harbor
41-Pompton Lakes
41-Wall
40-Lakeland
40-St. John Vianney
39-Princeton
39-Wayne Valley
39-Barnegat
39-Woodstown
37-North Hunterdon
36-Haddon Heights
GOALS AGAINST
Mine. 5GP
0-Princeton
1-Kingsway
1-Northern Highlands
2-point pleasant Boro
2-West Essex
2-Wall
2-Lakeland
2-East Brunswick
3-Central City South
3-Lenape Valley
4-Ocean City
5-Rumson Fair Haven
5-Pompton Lakes
5-Woodstown
5-Southern
5-St. Joseph (Hamm.)
5-Florence
5-St. Rose
5-Free Twp.
5-Madison
5-Metuchen
6-Shore
6-Mount St Mary
6-Oak Knoll
6-North Hunterdon
6-Glen Ridge
6-Randolph
6-Cranford
6-Hillsborough
6-Boonton
6-Mount St. Dominic
TARGET DIFFERENTIAL
60-eastern
54-point pleasant Boro
52-Shore
51-Lawrence
48-Camden Catholic
46-West Essex
44-Rancocas Valley
42-Rumson-Fair Haven
42-Mount St Mary
39-Princeton
39-Wall
39-Oak Knoll
38-Lakeland
36 Pompton Lakes
35-Egg Port
34-Woodstown
34-Ocean Twp.
33-Central Regional
32-St. John Vianney
32-Hammonton
31-North Hunterdon
30-Ocean City
29-Kingsway
29-Barnegat
28-Haddon Heights
Grab the HS sports newsletter here.
Brian Bobal can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow Brian on Twitter @BrianBobal and on Instagram @BrianBobalHS. Like it NJ.com High school sports on facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/these-field-hockey-players-have-filled-the-stat-sheet-as-of-sept-28.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]