Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Makes Progress in World Long Drive Championships





Bryson DeChambeau tied for second in his group after the first day of the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada, averaging 406.2 yards on his five longest tee shots. DeChambeau hit 412, 408, 407, 403 and 401 yards on Tuesday to advance to the next round. The field on Wednesday will be reduced from 64 to 32, with the top eight from each group moving on to Thursday, then to the last 16 for Friday’s final round. set Yds 1 OB OB 381 381 391 OB 2 369 OB 393 372 371 384 3 401 394 372 403 OB 387 4 384 OB OB 373 412 407 5 365 379 355 OB OB 408 His 412m drive was the third longest in his group with Josh Cassaday, who also had a 417m drive. Scottie Pearman, who leads the group, had a 413 meter ride. Each contestant has five sets in which they each hit six balls. In each set, they go head-to-head against two or three other people. First place in that set gets 200 points, second gets 100, third gets 50 and fourth gets 25. DeChambeau had three firsts and two seconds to finish with 800 points, which tied Jim Waldron behind Pearman (900) in his group.

1 Related It’s been a busy week for DeChambeau. Following the United States’ victory in the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau flew to Detroit on Tuesday to announce an extended contract between the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Detroit Golf Club. Then he went to Mesquite for the long drive competition. DeChambeau was able to hit a 417-yard drive in the Ryder Cup on the par-5 fifth hole, so it’s possible he’s still able to hit it further than his 412 on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/32300743/golfer-bryson-dechambeau-advances-long-drive-world-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos