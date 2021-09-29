Sports
Victorian cricket clubs stumped for seniors as season gets delayed
It has been a disappointing, stop-start year for most community sports, but with vaccination rates rising steadily in the state, there are hopes things will be different for this cricket season.
Most important points:
- WDCA Games Begin November 13
- Greta Cricket Club Dropped Their A Class and A Reserves
- Youth players would like to return, but seniors stay behind
Local cricketers should be back on the pitch next weekend but will now have to wait until November 13, in line with Victoria’s COVID-19 roadmap.
The Wangaratta and District Cricket Association (WDCA) hopes things will run smoothly once they get going, but they’ve already prepared a flexible program just in case.
“We can play more one-day games and Twenty20 games to fit in more rounds if we need to. And we also have the option to play on Saturday and Sunday,” said WDCA Secretary Wayne Cooper.
“At a minimum, we plan to play a full round of one-day matches so that everyone plays everyone once, plus finals. Anything we get above that is a bonus.”
Mr Cooper said there is a lot of enthusiasm from local clubs to get out again, with Merton making his first appearance in the senior league.
But for some clubs it was a struggle to get the player numbers back up.
Greta struggles for seniors
Greta Cricket Club have made the difficult decision to drop their A Class and A Reserve sides this year due to a lack of players.
“With the impact of COVID late in the season last year, numbers dwindled during training. We thought it was better to get a few numbers back and let people enjoy their cricket again,” said club secretary Lachlan Alexander .
The Blues’ major focus will be on developing their juniors, with the hope that the enthusiasm of younger players will flow to the seniors in the coming years.
“I grew up with Greta and I’ve played there since I was seven years old, I grew up with the juniors,” said Alexander.
“We don’t really have a town in Greta, so we’re doing pretty well considering where we’re based, really. It’s a great club and hopefully we can keep it together for the local community out there.”
Beechworth Wanderers back in the game
Many local clubs report the same enthusiasm from the juniors, with both Beechworth and Rutherglen re-entering the under-16s competition this year.
President Pat McCarthy said it was an exciting moment; the Beechworth Wanderers have been unable to form an under-16 team for the past three seasons.
“I think a lot of people just like to get out there and run around with their friends, which is great.”
But Mr McCarthy has also noticed a slowdown in seniors getting back on the field.
While they still have enough numbers to go in one direction, Mr. McCarthy says he’s noticed a degree of fatigue in older players. He thinks it has to do with the pandemic, but also the uncertainty surrounding community sports over the past two years.
“Especially with parents and those struggling with things like homeschooling. As their work, family, or personal life commitments grow, community sports may be the first thing that stops.”
But while this season may not be the full return to normal many are hoping for, Mr McCarthy says he’s just excited to get back out there.
“The reality is there may be some interruptions throughout the season, but I’m hopeful. I’m definitely looking forward to turning the arm around again in November.”
