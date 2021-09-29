Brunswick High football team resumes training amid hazing probe





BRUNSWICK The Brunswick High football team returned to the practice field on Tuesday amid investigations by the school department and local police into allegations of hazing, bullying and intimidation among players. It was the team’s first practice since Chief Inspector Phil Potenziano announced Friday the cancellation of the homecoming game against Lawrence High from Fairfield. Potenziano said in a letter to parents, staff and students on Tuesday that it was “in the best interest of our students” to resume training. “I take all allegations of bullying, intimidation and hazing seriously,” he wrote. “I also take the well-being of our students seriously and so, after consulting with BHS Administration and the researcher, we determined that it was in the best interest of our students to play soccer together again today, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. “The investigation is in the process of completing and while many have contacted me asking for information, we are not in a position to comment until the investigation is completed, which should be by the end of the week.” Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said Tuesday afternoon that the Brunswick School Department provided police with materials in response to a subpoena for information about the alleged hazing incident. The subpoena was suggested by the school’s legal counsel, he said. Stewart confirmed that the information contained video of the alleged hazing incident. “Apparently multiple videos,” Stewart said, adding that he hadn’t watched them or any other material. Last week, a detective was assigned to the investigation. “We are in the preparatory phase,” he said. “We just got the material today and will start interviewing witnesses tomorrow.” Brunswick High Athletic Director Aaron Watson said on Tuesday the football team plans to play at Skowhegan High on Friday. We’ve been in touch with Skowhegan and told them our plan is now to play, Watson said. We would do what we can to get the team ready to play in the time they have. Brunswick football head coach Dan Cooper, who is in his 17th season, and assistant coach Greg Nadeau have been placed on administrative leave, Potenziano said last weekend. Neither of them attended training on Tuesday. Assistant coaches Nate Brunette and Cam Bishop led the team in practice on Tuesday. The team worked on his attack and blocked drills. While details of the hazing allegations remain unclear, Potenziano previously stated that the school district’s investigation is focused on an alleged incident that occurred during an August team retreat at Thomas Point Beach, a music venue and campground in Brunswick. Potenziano told The Times Record last week that he had launched an investigation after being first made aware of the allegations around Sept. 8. ” Previous Local rally: Wood’s late goal lifts Winthrop field hockey over Dirigo Next one ” Hockey: Lawrence rules out Winslow, improves to 8-0

