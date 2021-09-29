Tennis ends strong with 12 wins at Ole Miss Invite





The Kansas State women’s tennis team was invited to the Ole Miss Invite over the weekend of September 24 through 26. Among the competition were two NCAA tournament participants from the previous year. The first day started great for K-State, with four wins in the singles and two wins in the doubles. “I am happy with our start today”, head coach Jordan Smith said in an interview with K-State Athletics. “Always hard to know where we stand with just reps against each other. Break-even in singles and doubles shows we have a good base, but still not at our peak. It’s up to our ladies to see if they can push a bit over the next two days and extend their ceiling.” Maria Linares/Karine-Marion Job and Ioana Gheorghita/Florentine Dekkers saw double wins. The team also suffered two double losses with Dinara Alloyarova/Anna Turco and Rosanna Maffeic/Manami Ukita. Dekkers and Alloyarova both won and performed strongly in singles in their first-ever collegiate singles match. “Glad that Dinara and Florentine took their first college wins for K-State today,” Smith said. “I applauded them for not being overwhelmed right now and acting like seasoned college players.” Turco and Gheorghita also both had singles victories. Related: This week in K-State Sports: Football hosts OU in an action-packed week outside of Manhattan Read now On day two, Job Kelsey defeated Mize of Ole Miss, Gheorghita lost a hard-fought match in three sets to Elysia Pool and Dekkers also lost in three sets. The team suffered several other heavy losses on day one. “Our ladies responded very well in singles today, which they can all be very proud of,” said Smith. “We weren’t able to get a few close, but we fought as best we could today.” Unfortunately, K-State had a rough day in the doubles, finishing 1-3 overall. “If we can get a better start in doubles tomorrow and take advantage of our lead, then tomorrow should be our best day,” Smith said. On the third and final day of competition, K-State won two doubles and two singles. “We had six competition sessions all weekend,” said Smith. “The team did very well in five out of six. Never an easy game against a title contender like Georgia. I was very happy with how well we competed and know that we came out this weekend to be proud of. Especially after winning a majority of our games against a school like Alabama.” K-State walked away with eight wins in singles and four wins in doubles against three teams that took the NCAA championships last spring. Next up for the tennis team is the ITA All-Americans tournament in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, which begins Monday, October 4 and runs through Sunday, October 10.

