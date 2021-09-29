Connect with us

Celebration over for UMass hockey as Minutemen aim for the next one

AMHORST Celebrations over.

Throughout the summer, the UMass hockey team celebrated winning its first national championship, paraded the trophy around baseball fields and enjoyed community support.

Both captain Boby Trivigno and coach Greg Carvel threw the first pitches for Red Sox games. Carvel spoke at the start of the UMass. All that’s left to do is raise the banners against the state of Minnesota on Saturday. While those preparations are being made, the Minutemen have shifted their focus to the next one.

The glitz and glamor are great, but our success is based on our work ethic, said UMass senior assistant captain Colin Felix. Everyone calls us champions, but of course the school is champion too and it’s nice to see the school embrace that and embrace us.

Even during the summer revelry, the Minutemen were also on campus training and adapting to new faces. Of the 27 players (28 if you count emergency goalkeeper Zac Steigmeyer from the Frozen Four opener) who won the title last year, 16 returned, including starting goalkeeper Matt Murray, top scorer Trivigno and American defender Matthew Kessel.

Trivigno is the captain last year after a year as assistant and Kessel and Felix will serve as assistant captains.

It’s really reassuring for me to have Bobby Trivigno and Colin and Felix. They have won many hockey games here and built this culture. They’re very protective and proud of it, so they’re as invested in it as I am, Carvel said. Really good leadership, that’s always crucial to have a good year. This is the year where our captains are our best players, I don’t know if we’ve ever had that.

UMass leadership group helped nine incoming players on board. That includes three transfers and six freshmen integrating up and down the lineup. Freshman defenders Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko and forward Taylor Makar were called up in July. The Minutemen will also benefit from two Ivy League transfers who were unable to play last year (Cornells Cam Donaldson and Dartmouth’s Matt Baker) and a former Frozen Four foe in Denver transfer Slava Demin.

These guys have been super malleable and listen to us a lot, ask a lot of questions, they go out a lot for extra work, Felix said. You can see they are here to get better and get caught up and take care of older guys a lot and they put a lot on the table to learn from them and from us.

The leadership group wants to include the newcomers in continued success, not alienate them from past victories.

You don’t want to push away the success we have. You want to embrace it and you want to let everyone know, and let everyone know that the standard we play on and that’s how we have to play to win, Felix said. Obviously we have a small target now, and teams will come in every weekend to play so hard, and we have to be ready.

Not only are the Minutemen the reigning national champions, they are also the No. 1 team in both national polls and were voted No. 1 in the Hockey East coaches poll. It’s a well-known push for a program that has built from the basement of the conferences into a team that has appeared in consecutive national championship games over the past three years.

One of our goals this year is not just to do it again, but to widen the gap, just get better everywhere, Kessel said.

UMass wants to avoid complacency above all else. Just because the Minutemen have been there doesn’t mean they will stay there.

It was nice to celebrate the summer a little bit, but I think we’re over that now, Trivigno said. Were definitely hungry for the next one.

Kyle Grabowski can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @kylegrbwsk.

