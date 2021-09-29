MetroTV-Graphic Sports Forum: Panelists and Sustainable Finance, High-Quality Centers for Sports Growth





dr. Randy Abbey was the moderator of the program

Panelists from the first Metro TV-Graphic Sports Forum have called for the establishment of a sustainable source of funding and high-quality centers in the country to help accelerate the development of sports in Ghana. They cited inadequate state funding and very low investment by corporate entities as one of the biggest barriers to the growth of sports, hence the need to pay much more attention to funding to help implement development plans by various sports federations, as well as support for athletes to reach their full potential. Tuesday’s program held in the studios of Metro TV in Accra, the theme was ‘Sport in the State of Ghana: The Challenges and the Future’ and focused on three main sport disciplines, namely athletics, boxing and football. The plenary session, moderated by GFA Executive Council member, Dr. Randy Abbey, comprised of experts from the media, the Secretary General of the Ghana Football Associations, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo; CEO of the Ghana Athletics Association, Mr Bawah Fuseini, Boxing Promoter, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye; and a former board chairman of the National Sports Council, Mr. Kojo Bonsu; with contribution from US-based retired national athlete, Prof Andrew Owusu, via Zoom. Solution-oriented The panelists identified the current state of the sports disciplines and offered solutions to their major challenges for a developed sports industry to ensure sustainable success, provide employment and create wealth. There was consensus that if the funding issues were not addressed, it would hinder the growth of the sport in the country, regardless of the federations’ fancy plans and the availability of talent. Prof Owusu noted that for Ghanaian athletes to win laurels at the highest stage, there was a need for a high-performance environment in Ghana with high-performance coaches who have the capacity to develop elite athletes. For Mr. Bonsu, if the country is to make progress in sports, it must first identify areas where it had competitive advantage and work to improve the capacity of coaches to develop athletes years before the major competitions to guarantee medals, instead of relying on so many disciplines where the country did not have the capacity to compete favorably at the highest level. He suggested that football authorities should adopt the Senegalese development module, requiring leading clubs to own academy teams in order to discover talents at an early stage. Capacity building of GFAs Mr Addo explained that while it would take some time for Ghana to reach the level of sophistication of England’s top flight, the FA used the Club Licensing Regulations to address the challenges and improve the capacity of clubs and the leagues by raising standards for coaching, developing infrastructure, improving refereeing standards and launching an autonomous Premier League in 2023. The FA’s chief administrator also spoke of the financial challenges he faced, explaining that it cost around GHC 1.9 million to pay umpires in the Division One League, including the high duty in ports to get the jerseys among other things. from the national team. A sports broadcaster, Karl Tufuoh, who was also a panelist, said the Ghana Football Association should have more transparent administration as the only way they could attract sponsorship, noting that football had become a big business, a view that also Mr Mawuko shares. Afadzinu, a banker and president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, who highlighted the need for greater openness and transparency in sports administration to gain business confidence to invest in sports.

