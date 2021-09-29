Cougars tied for fifth home tournament





MADISON, Illinois. The 2021 SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational played out Tuesday at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois. Anthony Ruthey earned his first career top-10 finish and TJ Baker finished tied for 11e to lead SIUE to fifth place. SIUE associated with the state of Missouri. “Great tournaments from both Anthony and TJ, with Anthony finishing in the top 10 and TJ just outside”, SIUE Head Coach Derrick Brown said. “They also had really great performances today. TJ had the low lap of the day a bogey-free 68 and Anthony at 71. That’s what you expect from the top of your lineup.” Ruthey finished in a tie for eighth place at 214 (72-71-71). His 214 is the lowest 54-hole total of his career and one of the lowest at SIUE. The final round of 68 tied Baker’s career low and led to a draw for 11e at 216. Brooks Jungblut and Tanner Collins equal for 42nd at 226. Luke Ludwig bound for 60e at 230. individuals Presley Mackelburg and Bensen Tyrell finished tied for 67e and 80th, respectively. “We are going back to work and getting ready for UT Martin in a few days,” Brown added. UT Martin won the team title for the second consecutive time. The Skyhawks turned in an 855 to outdo the field by 12 strokes. UT Martin also won in 2019, the last time the tournament was held. Weber State finished second at 867. UT Martin’s Garrett Chumley took home the individual medalists at eight-under 205. Brown praised the Gateway National staff for managing the tournament. “It was a hugely successful tournament,” he said. “Coaches, players and everyone always enjoy the hospitality at Gateway. The Cougars head coach also praised the Derek Dolenc/SIUE Founders Club. “Thanks to Kent Dolenc and all of its founding members for helping to raise money for this tournament,” he added. “They make it a premier event for incoming teams, coaches and families.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siuecougars.com/news/2021/9/28/mens-golf-cougars-tie-for-fifth-at-home-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos