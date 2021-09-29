Cricket world erupts after horror Steve Smith moment

Steve Smith was his own downfall in the IPL. Image: IPL

Steve Smith has played his first competitive cricket match in six months, opening the at bat for Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Australian star scored the highest score for the Capitals at 39, but it wasn’t enough to prevent his side from suffering a three-wicket loss.

‘SAD TO HEAR’: Fears after cricket violence rushed to hospital

‘ON A FAN’: Shane Warne opens battle with Covid-19

Smith appeared to be in good shape for someone who hasn’t played in half a year, but a horror moment late in his innings showed he was still a little rusty.

Smith tried to get Lockie Ferguson to walk over his fine leg and stepped outside to give himself enough space.

However, the former Aussie captain continued to writhe in pain when he accidentally shoved the ball right into his crotch.

Smith let out a cry of pain before falling on his back to the floor.

He managed to get back on his feet after a short break, but his innings ended not long after.

Smith batted for an hour, then chopped off on a pitch from Ferguson in Sharjah, where the Capitals failed to hit a single six in their 9-127 total.

“Not an easy ground…it’s one of those wickets, you just have to scrap,” Smith told broadcasters.

Fans had a field day with the embarrassing moment on social media, with England’s Barmy Army even doing a dig.

Smith had to miss Australia’s recent limited-crossing tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to an elbow injury.

Earlier this month, he landed in the UAE for the second stage of the IPL as he looked to shake off the rust for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting, who recruited Smith for the bargain price of $389,000 early this year, chose not to pick the right-hander in recent matches.

He was overlooked after compatriot Marcus Stoinis suffered a premature hamstring injury but the forced omission of Prithvi Shaw meant the Australian opened the at bat against Kolkata.

Story continues

Steve Smith got hurt during the IPL match. Image: IPL

Doubts about Steve Smith and David Warner

It remains unclear whether Smith will remain in the XI, with Delhi captain Rishabh Pant hinting that Shaw should be fit for the franchise’s next game.

“When Steve Smith played in Chennai (earlier this year), he did a good job for us,” said Pant.

“We thought we would give him a chance and see how he does.”

Australia coach Justin Langer will be desperate for Smith and David Warner recently dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time this season, to visit the park as much as possible in the coming weeks.

However, Warner is not expected to be recalled by the Sunrisers after seeing their win at the final start televised from the team hotel.

It also remains unclear whether Stoinis will play another IPL game before joining Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

Pant noted that the hulking all-rounder will take longer to return than Shaw, with Delhi only having three games left in the regular season before he is likely to be in the final.

Glenn Maxwell is one of the few Australians to enjoy a prolific IPL stint, having hit a solid 56 earlier this week that received high praise from his Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.