Texas High tennis team beats Corsicana





LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas High tennis team crushed Corsicana, 18-1, Saturday at Spring Hill High School. “We got through some very tight games to finish with an 18-1 win,” said Tigers head coach Toby Watson. “We really feel these kids are getting better and more confident with every game. I’m so proud of their commitment today.” William Soyars, Jonathan Gass, Adam McCarter, Ethan Minor, Carter Shuffield, Bramlett Baird, ZainSueler and Ben Soyars each won their boys’ singles for the Tigers. Lakyn Austin, Marlee Bledsoe, Maddy Bixler, Katherine Sandefur, Grace Wilson, Caroline Cook and Elle Floyd each won their girls’ singles for Texas High. Baird and Cook won their mixed doubles for the Tigers. The boys’ doubles winners were the teams of Soyars and Gass, Shuffield and Suelzer, and McCarter and Minor. The teams of Bledsoe and Bixler, Austin and Sandefur, Wilson and Floyd, and Bixler and Lippian each won their girls’ doubles matches. Hawks’ varsity and JV every post wins HALLSVILLE, Texas – The Pleasant Grove varsity tennis team defeated Whitehouse 12-7 at Hallsville High School on Saturday. “This was a solid win against the Class 5A Wildcats and a great way to end our season before the district game starts,” said Hawks head coach Erik Pickett. “We really showed our depth today, which means the future for PG tennis looks bright.” Pleasant Grove boys singles winners were Jack Humphrey, Rhett Gatlin, William Saldino and Whit Miller. Girls singles winners for the Hawks were Ramsey Noble, Anna Guan and Autumn Crouch. Grant Mitchell and John Tomberlain, along with Miller and Gatlin’s team, each won their boys’ doubles match for Pleasant Grove. The teams of Lilly Pace and Guan, and the team of Noble and Rose Anderson each recorded a win in the girls’ doubles for the Hawks. Hadley Davis and Humphrey of Pleasant Grove won their mixed doubles. The Hawks junior varsity took a 23-3 win over the Wildcats. Lady Bulldogs wipe Lady Tigers AVERY, Texas – Jalyn Ingram had 15 kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces as Avery defeated Linden-Kildare 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 in a varsity volleyball game on Friday. Ana Resendiz led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 service points, while teammate Katie Baird had 17 assists. Avery deserves two wins against Maud AVERY, Texas — Brooklyn Puckett and Bailey Browning each had nine service points, and Avery defeated Maud 25-20, 25-11 in an eighth-grade A-team volleyball game on Monday. Trinity Agu took eight points and led the Lady Bulldogs B team to a 25-14, 25-10 sweep over the Lady Cardinals. Claiming Lady Lions Eighth grade A win NEW BOSTON, Texas — Jayla Rwoden racked up 12 points when New Boston took a 25-18, 25-13 sweep over Red Lick in a volleyball game on Monday. Jack Bishop finished with six points of service for the Lady Mustangs. Holly Harkins shot in 17 service runs and the Lady Lions won the Group A game 25-14, 25-8. Kariss Lloyd and Fiona Meadows each had two points for Red Lick. Queen City beats Redwater in JH match REDWATER, Texas — Laekin Campbell racked up a 10-point score to lead the Queen City A-team to a 25-16, 25-19 win over Redwater on Monday. Makayla Jackson had eight service points for the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Dragons won the Group 7 A match, 25-6, 25-23. Abigail Bickham led Queen City with six service points, while Macy Snelgrove had five points. Ariana Robinson hit eight service points as the Bulldogs won the Group B game. Teammate Emerson Wilbanks served on five points.

