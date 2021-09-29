These are the 7 men’s ice hockey players to watch in the 2021-22 season

This winter, college hockey fans will love going back to arenas across the country to watch their favorite teams in person for the first time since March 2020.

That’s a good thing for everyone. But what will be even better for the spectators is the sheer amount of talent in the college hockey landscape.

These are the seven players you absolutely need to keep an eye on this winter.

Owen Power, Michigan

Let’s be real. Who else did you expect to see leading this list?

Most design experts and scouts had Owen Power as No. 1 in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft. It didn’t surprise anyone when the Buffalo Sabers pulled the trigger and selected the big left-shot defender first overall.

Weighing in at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, Power has a dazzling combination of size and speed that is sure to impress onlookers and make opponents wince. He moves the puck at a high level for a big man and he’s never afraid to break the puck out of his own butt himself and jump into the rush. He is also strong defensively, using his big stick to close out opposing scoring opportunities. He showed all this in his first season.

If hockey departments could create a two-way defender in a lab, it would be Power.

He scored three goals and 16 points in 26 games during Year 1 in Michigan. He also made the Big Ten All-Freshman team and was a finalist for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Power is expected to increase production in its second year. Don’t be surprised if that happens.

Jake Sanderson, North Dakota

If Jake Sanderson is on the ice, you will no doubt notice him.

The 6-foot, 183-pound defender was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He is nothing short of one of the most offensively gifted defenders in the NCAA with creativity that never goes unnoticed. The label also fits as it expands into NHL perspectives. His skating skills combined with his solid defensive play make him a North Dakota dream.

At the World Junior Summer Showcase, The Athletics Corey Pronman Named Sanderson the best defender of the tournament and it wasn’t even that close between the other participants. It is clear that his talent is only increasing.

Sanderson’s freshman campaign was strong. The first year scored two goals and 15 points with a plus-20 rating good for the best on the blue line of Fighting Hawk. He was named to the All-NCHC rookie team.

Like Power, Sanderson will be looked to for increased production and accountability. It’s never a good idea to judge a defender by goals, but both Sandersons came up with the power play last season. Expect his equally strong goal total to be much higher in 2021-22.

Matt Beniers, Michigan

Yes, Michigan is going to be really good this year and no, this isn’t the last Wolverine on this list.

Matty Beniers certainly deserves a spot here. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound center went one spot after Power in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft and was second overall to the Seattle Kraken.

The Hingham, Massachusetts native is known for tremendous speed, sharp work and maneuverability. During one of his shifts, it’s not uncommon to see him carry the puck effortlessly through the neutral zone and into the attacking zone, sifting through and around opponents. His creativity in the attack zone also stands out.

Beniers scored an impressive 10 goals and 24 points in 24 games during his first year. Those numbers earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team, as well as an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten.

In a Michigan team full of NHL rosters, Beniers is sure to stand out.

Dryden McKay, State of Minnesota

There’s only one keeper on this list, and it’s fitting that Dryden McKay takes that spot.

McKay was out slightly last season, finishing the season with an astonishing 1.54 goals, against an average of over 26 starts, which was good for second in the nation. His win rate of .840 and 10 shutouts yes, he beat the opposition 10 times, both leading college hockey.

His efforts last season made him runner-up for the Hobey Baker Award. Those same efforts helped propel the state of Minnesota toward the Frozen Four.

For the senior season of McKays, the expectation remains the same: put a lot of pucks and win a lot of games. The Mavericks have a solid defensive core returning, so not much should change for McKay heading into the 2021-22 season.

Bobby Trivigno, UMass

This list wouldn’t be complete without a player from last season’s UMass team from last season’s national champion. So let’s go with the heart and soul of the Minutemen.

Trivigno is listed at 5-foot-8 and 162 pounds. His game is not equal to his size. The ferocious left winger is constantly involved in corner fights and in front of the opponent’s net. He has no problem going to the foul areas for goals. As he struggled to cross the line in his first and second years, his junior campaign saw him curb his journeys to the sin bin.

After two seasons of sideshow against now San Jose Sharks striker John Leonards, Bobby Trivigno proved he could be the man in 2020-21, with a team-high 34 points. His play earned him CCM/AHCA Hockey First Team All-America honors, as well as a spot on the Hockey East All-Star First Team. He also won the Walter Brown Award as the best American-born men’s DI hockey player in New England.

All of this earned Trivigno the C for UMass ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The expectations for Trivigno will be interesting in his final year. The obvious reason why he wants to maintain his high production level is to help UMass repeat as champion in 2022. But another big motivation will be his hockey career after graduating and proving that his size can work at NHL level.

Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan

As we mentioned, Michigan is stacked this year. All seven slots here could be Wolverines, but that wouldn’t be fun. So stick with three and Thomas Bordeleau’s past achievements and current trajectory give him a comfortable spot on this list.

Bordeleau was ranked 38th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Even though he’s only six feet, he uses that to his advantage, using his speed, elusiveness and ability to shield the puck to dodge defenders. His best things are waiting for lanes to open, as was evident with 22 of his 30 points as an assist last year.

His play last season earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and second-team All-Big Ten. He also led the nation in freshman scoring.

With reports from August’s World Junior Summer Showcase that the Michigan product stood out, all signs point to Bordeleau making a big leap into its sophomore year. He will certainly post as many or more assists than he did in his freshman season, given the depth of talent around him.

Two things to keep an eye on: How much faster he can get and his work in his own zone.

Veeti Miettinen, St. Cloud State

While Veeti Miettinen may not have the branding that some of the previous names have, he is one of the more interesting players to watch in college hockey.

The Espoo, Finland native was selected 168th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound winger has a good shot with solid playmaking skills in the offensive zone. His speed is greatly underestimated.

Miettinen came on the scene last season with 10 goals and 22 points, good for first place in the Huskies and fifth in the NCHC. Those numbers earned him the NCHC Rookie of the Year award. His efforts helped St. Cloud State to the national title game.

All signs point to Miettinen becoming an even bigger force in his second campaign.