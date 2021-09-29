Congratulations! The three national table tennis players have won tickets to the World Table Tennis Championships and the former national players are under a lot of pressure.





The energetic National Games table tennis tournament finally came to an end. The players left again before waiting for a break and embarking on a new journey. From September 28, the Asian Championships, the European Championships and the Table Tennis Super League started one after the other. The Ping Pong Super League has attracted a lot of attention as it marks the first time that the Ping Pong Super League will be linked to the qualifiers of the World Table Tennis Championships, which determines whether the national table tennis players can get tickets to the World Table Tennis Championships. At present, three national players have already been confirmed to participate in the Houston World Championships, namely Wang Manyu (Women’s Singles National Games Champion, Women’s Doubles); Chen Meng (direct competition); Fan Zhendong (Men’s Singles National Games, Men’s Team Champion, Direct Competition) According to the announced selection rules for the World Table Tennis Championships, the number of entries includes the athletes who are number 1 in the total points of the Olympic simulation tournament; the athletes ranked number 1 in total points of the Table Tennis Super League; and the men’s and women’s singles champions in the National Games. Apart from the places occupied by the three people, other direct possibilities are very limited. If the top scorer in the Table Tennis Super League is achieved by the already selected player, then the coaching staff must weigh the results and determine who is allowed to participate in this World Championship. It is very difficult for the national table tennis to choose people. First of all, it is challenging to focus on the Paris Olympics, starting newcomers or choosing veterans who are stable and not easy to make mistakes. Judging by the current situation of the national table tennis, Xu Xin and Ma Long are both stable and strong veterans. Especially in this year’s Olympics, the performance is enough to prove Ma Long’s good competitiveness, so he still has a strong competitive advantage. Relatively speaking, Xu Xin is not stable. In international competitions, Xu Xin’s state is always good and bad. For example, the mixed doubles in the Tokyo Olympics won silver, the Rio Olympics lost the match against Mizutani, etc. In the second National Games, Xin Wen combined a disgrace and won the recognition of the fans, so there is another great chance to participate in the World Table Tennis Championships. With the exception of Ma Long and Xu Xin, the performance of Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan has always been unsafe, especially Lin Gaoyuan faced a disruption in the game of the National Games, and Liu Shiwen and Sun Yingsha in the women’s team are both strong, even when they fail. To get the first result in the Table Tennis Super League, it is also common sense to get reported. Of course, many of these table tennis players have suffered injuries and expend some of their energy in the fierce competition of the National Games, which could affect their qualification for the World Table Tennis Championships. For example, Liu Shiwen had surgery on her right elbow and missed the Olympic women’s singles. The National Games have always attached muscle effect stickers. Chen Meng suffered from hip and shoulder injuries. Wang Manyu also suffered from injuries. Both left and right knee are injured and only Sun Yingsha in the semifinal is in good physical condition. Of course, Wang Yidi and the newly emerging Chen Xing should not be underestimated. Other newcomers to the game can charge. The pressure on the veterans is not small and the competition for the recommended places is very fierce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inf.news/en/sport/6406f16932dee0a0552fad4d23115dc4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos