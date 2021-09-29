Strong Lewis outing leads to shockers in Colorado





ERIE, Col. A season best 12th place individual finish of Dawson Lewis highlighted Wichita State’s performance at the Mark Simpson Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. After brutal conditions sent scores skyrocketing in Fort Collins last week, numbers returned to normal when 12 of the 17 teams in the field broke par at Colorado National Golf Club. The Shockers finished in 11th place alone with a team total of (281-279-290850, -14), three shots back from Denver and seven from UTEP. Lewis delivered a consistent performance over the course of the two days, taking the lowest Shocker score during each of the three rounds (67-69-71207, -9). On Tuesday’s final round, he posted four birdies in five holes to start the day, holding steady at -4 before a late slip ended his round one-under. 12th place is the highest for Lewis since he topped the leaderboard at the Herb Wimberly Invitational in 2019. Brock Polhill fired a second round 67 on Monday, leveling with Lewis for the invitee’s best individual WSU round score. Polhill finished at 73-67-74214, -2, good for a tie in 45th place. Adam Balatka got off to a blistering start on day one, taking two birdies and an eagle at 12 in his first six holes to sit at -4. He ended the day on an equal footing and hung there for the rest of the invitation, checking in at 72-71-72215, -1, a tie for 50th. Lucas Scheufler (69-74-73216, E) made six birdies on Monday in a strong opening round, including an impressive stretch on holes 8-12 where he reached three-under. Jack Glenn (73-72-80225, +9) completed the lineup for Wichita State, finishing in a tie for 78th place. Boise State grabbed the team title and set a new tournament record for a 54-hole team score at 818 (-46). Individually, Harrison Kingsley of San Diego also set a tournament record, shooting -15 to finish at the top of the standings. The Broncos mapped the Invitational’s best 18 holes on Monday’s second round, firing a 262 to take a nearly insurmountable lead. San Diego set the best final round at -14. The Shockers will return to the Rocky Mountains next Monday and Tuesday to participate in the Paint Brush Invitational in Parker. MARK SIMPSON INVITATION

Monday-Tuesday 27-28 Sept. 2021

Erie, Kolo. | Colorado National Golf Club

Par 72 | 7,676 meters | 17 Teams | 99 golfers 1. Boise State (269-262-287818, -46)

T2. San Francisco (281-267-280828, -36)

T2. Utah (270.272.286828, -36)

4. San Diego (268-291-274833, -31)

T5. Colorado (279-277-279835, -29)

T5. Wyoming (271-281-283835, -29)

7. Grand Canyon (274-291-277842, -22)

8. Utah Valley (274-276-294844,-20)

9. UT Arlington (282-281-282845, -19)

10. Denver (284-278-285847,-17)

11. Wichita State (281-279-290850, -14) 12. Texas El Paso (278-280-299857, -7)

13. Northern Colorado (286-289-290865, +1)

14. State of Utah (292-295-291878, +14)

15. Kansas City (289.292.298879, +15)

16. Utah Southern (282-304-295881,+17)

17. Air Force (305-305-303913,+49) SHOCKER LINEUP:

T12. Dawson Lewis — 67-69-71–207 (-9)

T45. Brock Polhill –73-67-74–214 (-2)

T50. Adam Balatka — 72-71-72–215(-1)

T54. Lucas Scheufler — 69-74-73–216 (E)

T78. Jack Glenn — 73-72-80–225 (+9)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2021/9/28/mens-golf-strong-outing-leads-shockers-at-simpson-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos