Utah Ute Football: The Tragic Loss of Aaron Lowe





This article was first published as the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday evening.

Tragedy has hit the University of Utah football program again. Nearly nine months to the day after freshman star defender Ty Jordan died last December, his close friend, defensive defender Aaron Lowe, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City, hours after the Utes recorded their first Pac-12 win of the United States. season. Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship just before the season started, and he changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor Jordan. It’s hard to imagine what Utahs coaches and players are going through right now. We are shocked by the passing of Aaron Lowe, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other person injured in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by all who crossed his path. He will be deeply missed. The Utes are saying goodbye this week and won’t be back at USC until October 9. numbers game 2: Jersey number Aaron Lowe wore during his first two seasons at the University of Utah. 22: Jersey number that Lowe switched to for the 2021 season in honor of Ty Jordan. From the archives Extra points Utah has resources to help players deal with grief after Aaron Lowes death (Deseret News)

Utah footballers Aaron Lowe killed in Sunday morning shooting (Deseret News)

UCLA’s Chip Kelly addresses Aaron Lowe’s tragedy: It puts things in perspective for everyone (Deseret News)

Yes, the Utes managed to beat Washington state, but they didn’t exactly look good (Deseret News)

Utah’s shorthanded defense showed its depth against Washington state (Deseret News)

3 takeaways from Utah’s 24-13 win over Washington State (Deseret News) fanalyst Responses from Deseret News Readers Makes you realize that there is much more to life than a sporting event!! Hug the ones you love and tell them every day, no one is promised tomorrow. … RIP … condolences to the family, friends and everyone he touched … packers This is absolutely terrible. I can’t believe the U of U football team has lost two good, promising young men in less than a year. Thoughts and prayers for the family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone else who knew and loved Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. We are all grieving with you. samwise We really do live in a violent world where so many innocent lives are taken. My heart goes out to the students and faculty at the University of Utah. I can’t imagine how hard this will be for this team to move forward. Just a reminder that life can turn a dime. There are a lot of good people on that campus, along with the resilience shown with the loss of Ty Jordan. Utah has certainly shown the resilience to overcome adversity in the past. This time, too, they are up for the challenge. I bleed blue Next one September 30 | 7 p.m. | Football | vs. Washington State | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network October 1 | 7 p.m. | Women’s Volleyball | vs. Washington State | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network October 3 | Afternoon | Women’s Volleyball | vs. Oregon | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network October 3 | Afternoon | Football | vs. Washington | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network October 9 | 18:00 | Football | vs. USC | @Los Angeles | Fox



Subscribe to the newsletter

Ute Insiders

Get the inside scoop on your favorite team in this email for true Ute fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/9/28/22697385/utah-ute-newsletter-tragic-loss-aaron-lowe-ty-jordan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos