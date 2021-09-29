Area Girls Tennis: Pequot still perfect on the hard court





WADENA Megan Muller topped Class 1 as eighth Madison Packer 6-3, 6-2 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 6-1 Mid-State Conference victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines. Pequot wiped out the singles portion of the dual, while Carly Chaney, Quinn Trottier and Riley Fogarty all won in straight sets. Allyson Yahn-Ellie Ouradnick fought back from a loss in the first set to win the next two 6-0, 6-3. W-DC’s KatieRae and Anna Fiemeyer recorded a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over No. 1 double for the Wolverines point. Pequot Lakes 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1 singles No. 1: Megan Muller (PL) def. Madison Packer 6-3, 6-2 No. 2: Carly Chaney (PL) defeats. Corra Endres 6-2, 6-3 No. 3: Quinn defeats Trottier (PL). Libby Hartman 6-2, 6-2 No. 4: Riley defeats Fogarty (PL). Kaylee Endres 6-0, 6-1 doubles New. 1: KatieRae defeats Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (WDC). Alexis Peterson-Payton Mudgett 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) No. 2: Allyson defeats Yahn-Ellie Ouradnick (PL). Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks 6-7 (2-7), 6-0, 6-3 No. 3: Defeat Aubrey Wiczek-Jordan Gartner (PL). Jamie Barthel-Kelanie Oldakowski 6-0, 6-0 Conference: PL 6-0, WDC 1-4. Overall: PL 23-0, WDC 6-8. Following: Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Perham 4:30pm Thursday 30th September. MORA Maddi Andrea recorded a singles win and Kenna Otte-Marissa Otremba’s No. 2 doubles team secured Pierz’s other point in a 5-2 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Mora Mustangs Tuesday, Sept. 28. Mora 5, Wash 2 singles No. 1: Maddi defeats Andrea (Prz). Maren Ryan 6-0, 6-1 No. 2: Sophie Peterson (M) defeats. Chrissy Schaefer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 No. 3: Mya Peterson (M) beats. Abbie Virnig 6-0, 6-2 No. 4: Hazel defeats Carela (M). Olivia Thielen 6-1, 6-3 doubles No. 1: Ada Krueger-Parker defeats Ennis (M). Brittney Schommer-Morgan Pohlkamp 6-3, 6-3 New. 2: Kenna Otte-Marissa defeats Otremba (Prz). Emma Anderson – Ria Edberg 6-3, 6-3 No. 3: Annelise Moe-Lauren Kohlgraft (M) def. Cameryn Herold-Summer Woitalla 6-4, 7-5 Following: Pierz at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thursday, September 30 at 4pm. CROSBY Tori Oehrlein won her No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-2 when Crosby-Ironton lost 5-2 to Cloquet on Tuesday, September 28. Margaret Silgen got the other CI point when she won her number 3 singles match 6-2, 6-3. Cloquet 5, Crosby Ironton 2 singles No. 1: Marina Dostal (Cloquet) def. Monica Stokman 6-2, 6-1, No. 2: Winnie defeats Benjamin-Hall (Cloquet). Sydney Roberts 6-4, 6-2 No. 3: Margaret Silgen (CI) def. Lydia Stone 6-2, 6-3 No. 4: Tori Oehrlein (CI) def. Alexis Goranson 6-0, 6-2 doubles We will. 1: Brynn Martin-Jayden defeats Korppinen (Cloquet). Ella Lewandowski-Ellen Silgen 6-1, 6-3 No. 2: Dana Jones-Carlee defeats Maslowski (Cloquet). Isabelle Vignieri-Melanie Severson 6-3, 7-6 We will. 3: Jordyn defeats Rahkola-Bella Harriman (Cloquet). Hailey Wynn-Monica Flemming 6-1, 6-7, 10-8 Overall: CI 8-10. Following: Crosby-Ironton hosts Aitkin 4pm Thursday 30th September. PINE CITY Ashley Haggen won her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-3 to score the lone run for Little Falls when they fell 6-1 against Pine City on Tuesday, September 28. Despite the loss, Little Falls took third place in the Granite Ridge Conference. Pine City won the Granite Ridge Conference regular season championship. Pine City 6, Little Falls 1 singles No. 1: Ella Sell (PC) def. Beth Ahlin 6-0, 6-1 No. 2: Addison Sell (PC) def. Victoria Gottwaldt 6-0, 6-0 No. 3: Ashley Haggen (LF) defeats. Brooke Boland 6-2, 6-3 No. 4: Lena Roubinek (PC) def. Claire Kimman 6-2, 6-1 doubles New. 1: Maddie Berglund-Allison Unverzagt (PC) def. Alexis Vonberge-Brenna Magee 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Sophie Lahti-Claire Emmons (PC) def. Jenna Athmann-Hailey McDuffee 6-1, 6-0 No. 3: Malia Mkyska-Brenna Youngbauer (PC) def. Alexis Nelson – Elise Ballou 6-1, 6-3 Next: Little Falls hosts Sauk Rapids TBA Thursday, September 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brainerddispatch.com/sports/tennis/7215057-Area-Girls-Tennis-Pequot-still-perfect-on-the-hardcourt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos