South Carolina wins JT Poston Invitational in Sapphire Valley





Men’s golf | 9/28/2021 6:47 PM SAPPHIRE, NC —South Carolina held on to win the opening tournament of the 2021-22 season, the JT Poston Invitational, on Tuesday. The Gamecocks went into the day with a two-shot lead over Chattanooga. The team shot 286 (+2) in the final round to win by two shots over Middle Tennessee State and four over the Mocs. “It was nice to win, but the guys definitely made it interesting in the back nine,” said head coach Bill McDonald . “I thought all three tournament rounds were excellent team efforts and Gene and Evans were excellent in their debuts. We were lucky to get this win and we gained valuable experience in the final round of nine which should only make us better to make.” real freshman Gene Zeigler impressed in his first collegiate tournament. He led Carolina 70 (-1) in the final round and was the only player to shoot under par today. Hailing from Florence, SC, the highly regarded Zeigler was the top-ranked player in the state to come out of high school last year. he T-15e at 3-under overall. Senior First Team All-American Ryan Hall and Jack Wall each shot 72 (+1) in the final round at T-12 . to ende at 5-under for the tournament. Hall’s top-20 was the 18e of his career and his 11e in his last 12 starts. Wall’s top-20 is the fourth in his career. He finished T-7e in the 2019 edition of the tournament, which was won by Hall. Senior transfer Evans Lewis was the last count score with a 72 (+1) in his first event as Gamecock. He finished T-25e at 1-under. sophomore Rafe Reynolds shot 75 (+4) and finished 27e on an equal footing. sophomore Liam Shinno and freshmen Nathan Franks participated individually this week. Shinn posted another red number with a final round 70 (-1) to T-18. to ende at 2-under, marking his first South Carolina top-20 finish. Franks shot 72 (+1) and finished T-40e at 4-over in his first career tournament. The win marks the 25e of McDonald’s career in Garnet and Black. He now adds to his winning coach total in the program’s history. Today also marked the team’s first win since the Southern Intercollegiate in 2019. South Carolina will return to action from October 10-12, taking part in the first-ever SEC Match Play at Shoal Creek Club. 2021 JT Poston Invitational Field

1. South Carolina 833 (-19) 2. Middle Tennessee State 835 (-17)

3. Chattanooga 837 (-15)

4. Kennesaw State 845 (-7)

5. Belmont 846 (-6)

6. Georgia South 847 (-5)

7. Appalachian State 852(E)

8. West Carolina 853 (+1)

9. Wofford College 857 (+5)

10. Furman 858 (+6)

T11. UNCW 860 (+8)

T11. Mercer 860 (+8)

13. Morehead State 882 (+30)

14. Central Arkansas 894 (+42) 2021 JT Poston Invitational Gamecock Lineup T12. Ryan Hall 208 (-5)

T12. Jack Wall 208 ( -5)

T15. Gene Zeigler 210 (-3)

T18. * Liam Shinno 211 (-2)

T25. Evans Lewis 212 (-1)

27. Rafe Reynolds 213 (E)

T40. * Nathan Franks 217 (+4) *play as an individual ###

