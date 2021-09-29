bcci: Cricket’s bidding wars begin: BCCI sounds bugle for ICC, announces IPL media rights tender | Cricket News







MUMBAI: The BCCI has just sounded the horn for what will become the cricket industry’s biggest rallying cry in the next six months – the sale of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) media rights.In a statement late Tuesday, the cricket board said: “The IPL media rights tender for the 2023-27 cycle will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams”.The two new teams will close on October 25, so expect the BCCI to release the Invitation To Tender (ITT) for IPL’s next media rights cycle by the time October transitions into November.Here are some basics at play:Rights will be sold through an e-auction as mandated by the Supreme Court in 2017;The rights will be sold for a period of five years (BCCI discussed the possibility of a three-year cycle, but rightly decided against it);Rights will be curtailed for territories and platforms – Indian subcontinent / global / television / digital – and participants will be encouraged to bid on a combination of all four in sum or parts;Existing value of Rs 54.5 crore per IPL match (which Star currently pays BCCI) could be the base price but there is no final word yet.This sudden announcement by part of the BCCI is in some ways also an attempt to kill several birds with a stone. By making the announcement early, BCCI has done the following:Renewed interest among bidders looking at new franchises, knowing the industry is busily securing media rights worth over US$4 billion;Given time to potential bidders to plan their pre-bid, post-bid affiliations;Major companies such as Disney and Sony – which have major operational controls in Indian markets but rely on their US governments to sanction budgets – have given room and time to get their spending sanctioned;Piped ICC into the media rights race as the game’s global governing body gears up to release its own ITT for the next eight-year rights cycle very soon.The fourth point remains the most important in the current context and has to do with ICC’s vision for the next eight years, a vision conceived by its former CEO Manu Sawhney chaired by Shashank Manohar ICC has scheduled a board meeting for Nov. 16, one specifically aimed at approving the float of its media rights tender. BCCI is aware of this and has already informed its chairman Sourav Ganguly to vote against the idea,” say those developments follow.Why?BCCI strongly believes that ICC executives are mistaken in releasing the ITT for their eight-year cycle nearly 28 months before the actual start of said cycle. The IPL tender document should be released first, according to BCCI, as IPL’s new media rights cycle will begin in early 2023, while ICC’s new media rights cycle will not begin until 2024.“The Over-50s” World Cup is scheduled for October-November 2023. That means technically, until the end of 2023, ICC’s new cycle won’t start. So, what’s the rush unless ICC wants to deliberately tackle IPL and monitor potential disruptions?” experts say. “Why would a federation bid for media rights 27 to 28 months in advance, especially in a sector where technology rapid, unforeseen changes every six months?”BCCI, who is also wary of forces that have acted in particular against its interests in the past, is justified in its haste.Here’s a range of reasons why the ICC movement is seen as “unwarranted”.The ICC has yet to freeze host countries for the next eight-year rights cycle. While it has called for proposals from full and associate boards, no final call for the allocation of events has been made;ICC has yet to resolve tax issues with member boards, especially India. The tax debt stands at 42.3% and no country, let alone the Indian government, is able to guarantee exemptions three years in advance;ICC has not yet worked out how bidding will be even comparable when applied after tax, which in itself is a complicated process;The aforementioned aspect – ICC’s new rights cycle won’t start until 2024, so why the rush?“Of course the ICC sees positives in this move and to list a few:It’s a nice hedging strategy where ICC knows that only one broadcaster will win IPL and others will ride the fear of being locked out of cricket;ICC might even think that bidders will not keep IPL as their sole priority and therefore can achieve higher value in a competitive market;ICC can justify this move by saying that the revenues from the media rights of the eight-year cycle boards outside India, England and Australia a continued revenue stream and therefore attracting top dollar is essential;There is even an argument that bilateral cricket is better planned around ICC events.“But all these aspects together still don’t justify the rush to make a pitch next to or ahead of IPL. Unless, of course, the big picture doesn’t hurt to make another stalemate with Indian cricket. The ICC has the right to ITT, but not necessarily because there is proven science for it,” say those following these developments.BCCI, normally a federation that doesn’t mind ‘procrastination’, certainly doesn’t take this lightly.

