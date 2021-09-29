2020 3 Star Indiana DT Commit





Michigan Football added another piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday when the Wolverines received a verbal commitment from defensive tackle Kenneth Grant of Merrillville, Indiana, an hour southeast of Chicago. Grant announced his commitment on Twitter. A three-star perspective on the 247Sports Composite RankingsGrant held scholarship offers from the state of Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska, among others. He was in Ann Arbor for an official visit the weekend of September 11, when the Wolverines defeated Washington in prime time. At six feet tall and 335 pounds, Grant is a mountain of defensive lineman who would likely play into defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s plan. There’s an emphasis on bigger bodies along the defense line in a basic 3-4 system, and Grant certainly fits that mold. He would give the Wolverines a massive presence in the trenches. Grant is now the second defense lineman in the UM class for 2022 after Mason Graham committed last week. Contact Michael Cohen at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@Michael_Cohen13. Michael is looking for your questions for his next UM mail bag. Email or tweet to him.

